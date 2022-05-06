GCDS x Wolford Infuse Style With Seduction in New Athleisure Collab

GCDS and Wolford have come together for an unexpected athleisure collaboration. With the aim to enhance the body's silhouette, the range infuses style with seduction.

Inspired by streetwear, designer Giuliano Calza has incorporated graphic patterns, futuristic details and inlays that present the body in new ways. Standouts include the "techno-animalier" piece featuring stripes and alternating transparencies, which can be found on the short sports socks, leggings, bodysuits and one-piece suits. Elsewhere, the GCDS all-over logo pattern comes in shimmering black, powder pink and white on the long-sleeved bodysuits, sleeveless crop tops and more. Another design, as seen on the men's offerings, sports a laser effect in acid green and black.

“Performance was the keyword from which my Wolford project began. The idea of launching an activewear line with a giant of the sector motivated me enormously," Calza shared in a statement. "There are more surprises on the way and I think this collaboration results a perfect fit for both parties."

Take a closer look at the Old Hollywood-inspired campaign above. The GCDS x Wolford collection is now available on GCDS and Wolford's websites.