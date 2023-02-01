GCDS Taps Nicola Peltz Beckham for SS23

GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it's just as vibrant and whimsical as you'd expect it to be.

The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand's most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.

Breathing new life into the classic LBD, Peltz Beckham debuts the new, transparent Rider Pump silhouette alongside the Spongebob-themed pink slip dress and the brand's must-have for the season: the vinyl Morso thigh-high boots. Elsewhere, the campaign spotlights GCDS' Comma Bag and Comma Platforms, a true representation of the brand's Italian-born craftsmanship and unique vision.

"Zhong Lin is a visionary. All it takes is one look and we get each other. Every time we work together, we create new, powerful and inspiring images," says creative director Giuliano Calza, in a press release.

Take a look at the campaign above.

