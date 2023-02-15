GCC Waste Management Market Size Expected to Rise 89.54 billion at CAGR 6.5% by 2029

Fortune Business Insights

GCC Waste Management Market to Reach USD 89.54 Billion by 2029; Averda Gains Four-Year International Airport Maintenance Deal in Oman to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global GCC waste management market size was USD 51.91 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 57.81 billion in 2022 to USD 89.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “GCC Waste Management Market, 2022-2029.”

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Surging Consciousness and Environmental Integrity to Surge Demand

There is an increasing consciousness among people regarding the environmental jeopardies of incompetent systems. As the populace rises, so does the quantity of waste generated. With expanded urbanization and industrialization, industrial leftovers and e-waste are also growing. The COVID-19 pandemic has created heaps of medical waste. The surging quantity of liquid waste and illegitimate discarding of hazardous waste in water bodies impacted aquatic life and augmented eutrophication of water bodies, resulting in water-body poisoning and making it undrinkable.

However, administration of waste has a huge cost in regards of capital charges and capitalization. The progression of landfills, incinerators, and reprocessing machinery contributes to the chief capital cost of systems across the globe.

GCC Waste Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 89.54 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 51.91 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 92 Segments covered Disposal Method, Waste Type, Region Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Mining Waste Co-Disposal to Surge Demand



Increasing Focus Toward Smart Technologies to Bolster Growth

































COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Rise in Demand for Harmful Medical Waste Recycling



The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly reduced all industry operations, leading to a notable deterioration in demand for industrial waste treatment. The number of impacted patients observed an incessant growth thrusting various economies to implement country-wide lockdowns and stringent social distancing norms. As a result, the upsurge in administration of PPE kits, utilized masks, and other medical waste adversely impacted the market owing to this global pandemic.

Segmentation of Report:

Landfill Segment to Lead Market Sustained by Lower Prices



The market is segregated into landfill, incineration, and recycling based on disposal method. Landfill maintained its dominance in the GCC waste management market share among the disposal methods in 2021.

Regional Insights

Saudi Arabia to Continue Domination Backed by High Amount of Generated Waste

The market has been analyzed across the six GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait. The UAE has been further classified across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and others. Saudi Arabia held the leading market share among the nations in 2021, primarily owing to the high amount of total waste produced. The Saudi Arabia waste management market was worth USD 17.97 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Prime Players Sign Considerable Deals to Make Notable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ various tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the numerous available strategies, one such considerable strategy to extend the business prospect is engaging multimillion agreements with government bodies and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

January 2022: Averda earned a novel four-year international airport maintenance deal in Oman. The agreement initiated with Oman Airports Management Company comprises Muscat Airport and Salalah Airport, one of the nation’s primary and second busiest airports.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report



Averda (UAE)

EnviroServe (UAE)

Suez Middle East Recycling LLC (UAE)

Green Mountains (UAE)

Blue LLC (UAE)

Envac (Sweden)

SEPCO Environment (Saudi Arabia)

BEEAH Group (UAE)

Dulsco Qatar (Qatar)

Al Haya Enviro (Qatar)

Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends

4.2. Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

4.3. Latest Technological Advancement

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Waste Management Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. GCC Waste Management Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type

6.2.1. Municipal Solid Waste

6.2.2. Construction and Demolition Waste

6.2.3. Industrial Hazardous Waste

6.2.4. Medical Hazardous Waste

6.2.5. Waste of Electrical and Electronics Equipment

6.2.6. Agricultural Waste

6.2.7. Slaughterhouse Waste

6.2.8. Other Waste Types

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disposal Method

6.3.1. Landfill

6.3.2. Incineration

6.3.3. Recycling

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.4.2. Qatar

6.4.3. Oman

6.4.4. Bahrain

6.4.5. Kuwait

6.4.6. UAE

6.4.6.1. Dubai

6.4.6.2. Abu Dhabi

6.4.6.3. Sharjah

6.4.6.4. Others

7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

7.2. Company Profile

7.2.1. Averda

7.2.1.1. Business Overview

7.2.1.2. Product & Service Offering

7.2.1.3. Overall Revenue

7.2.1.4. Geographic Presence

7.2.1.5. Recent Development

Continued…

