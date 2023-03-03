GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market - Analysis By Value and Volume, Product Type, Application, By Country : Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary. The GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market was valued at USD 1671.32 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market - Analysis By Value and Volume, Product Type, Application, By Country : Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426547/?utm_source=GNW
The market for stainless steel pipes and tubes is driven by its properties, rising infrastructural spending backed by increasing GDP, and a high number of oil reserves in the region.

As per OPEC analysis, GCC countries account for 25% of crude oil production. GCC countries have combined proven reserves of 497 billion barrels of crude oil, representing approximately 34% of the world’s estimated proven crude oil reserves. The increasing demand and production of oil and gas in the region in recent years gave rise to several seamless pipeline projects and reducing carbon footprint by up to 40%. Seamless stainless steel pipes are finished to dimensional and wall thickness specifications in sizes from 1/8 inch to 26 inch OD, suitable for high pressure applications in the oil and gas sector, hydrocarbon industries and refineries.

There are currently more than USD 2.3 trillion of known planned and un-awarded projects in the pipeline in the GCC. With the construction sector in the GCC markets booming due to the ever-increasing investments into mega projects in Saudi and UAE, the demand for stainless steel pipes and tubes is expected to grow consistently, post Covid pandemic period.

Among GCC countries, Saudi Arabia is the leader in steel production. In the Kingdom, Neom (the Kingdom’s flagship project), the Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya (the capital of entertainment) are some of the key mega projects shaping the infrastructure and construction roadmap. For instance, Saudi Vision 2030 is a government plan to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and diversify its economy via large investments providing steel companies such as Al-Jazera, Rezayat Group, with high demand for stainless steel pipes and tubes.

Moreover, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain have a large pipeline of projects that include expansions to oil and gas sector production capacity, new residential and commercial real estate, upgrades to transport, power, and water systems and major industrial developments. For instance, MAN Industries (India) Limited has been awarded an order worth USD 209 million from Kuwait that will supply 170,000 Tons of HSAW and LSAW pipes to the Gulf state. As a result, manufacturers can meet a wide range of distinct demands by using various alloy mix proportions and offering a variety of shapes for various purposes.

Scope of the Report
• The report analyses the GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Million Tonnes).

• The report presents the GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market analysis for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

• The report analyses the Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by Product Type (Seamless, ERW, HSAW, LSAW).

• The report analyses the Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market By Application (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Building and Infrastructure, Energy, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Others.

• The GCC Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analysed by Countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

• The companies profiled in the report include TSI Metal Industries, JFE Steel Corporation, Arabian Pipes Co., ADPICO, EEW Group, ARCELOR MITTAL, TMK Group, AL Jazeera Steel, Gerab National Enterprises, Welspun Corp Limited.

Key Target Audience

• Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes manufacturers

• Construction Industry

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Research and Development Organizations

• Government and Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426547/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Trump asks for the moon in NY attorney general fraud case, demanding more time despite strict warning from judge

    Lawyers for Trump and his business say the attorney general's accusations are far too complicated, and they need 6 extra months to prepare for trial.

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars

    Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

    This dividend stock is one I discuss a lot, and for good reason, with plenty of value for both short- and long-term investors on the TSX today. The post 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock

    If this dividend stock reaches 52-week highs and continues on, you could get a steal today on passive income that lasts forever! The post Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

    Growth stocks such as CrowdStrike should be part of your TFSA portfolio, as they can potentially generate game-changing returns. The post TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Heating oil, gas, diesel prices climb back up

    A five-week string of falling heating oil and diesel prices on P.E.I. ended Friday morning. It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The maximum price of heating oil rose 4.3 cent per litre to $1.408. The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 4.7 cents to $2.003 per litre.. Gas prices have been more up and down over that same period, but mostly down. Last week the price per litre was about 12 cents lower than at the end of January. On F

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years

    If you want to retire in the next 20 years, set it and forget it with these three dividend stocks that offer value and income! The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in 2023, budget watchdog says

    The Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at the current level of 4.5% until the end of this year and will start cutting rates in January 2024, Canada's independent budgetary watchdog forecast on Thursday. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame inflation that hit a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. After its last hike in January, the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely "pause" further moves as long as prices continue to come down as it has forecast.

  • Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings?

    CNQ stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months, underperforming its peers. The post Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began

    OTTAWA — One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement. In making its rate decision next week, the central bank likely feels assured about its move to pause rate hikes, said Karyne Charbonneau, given recent economic data showing inflation is trending downward and the economy has slowed. "They wouldn't want to announce a pause and then

  • US stocks face a reckoning as there's no escaping a recession, says top economist David Rosenberg

    Top economist David Rosenberg pointed out that the US economy is already facing an earnings recession that the stock market hasn't woken up to yet.

  • Canadian $ forecasts stay upbeat as analysts eye global recovery: Reuters poll

    Analysts are sticking to their forecasts for a stronger Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting an improved global economy and less central bank uncertainty that would boost the commodity-linked currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The loonie has weakened about 8% since March 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to tackle inflation cooled prospects for the global economy this year. According to the median forecast of more than 30 currency analysts in the March poll, the Canadian dollar will strengthen 1.5% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 72.63 U.S. cents, in three months' time, matching last month's forecast.

  • This Oversold Stock Is a Must-Buy in My Book

    This oversold stock continues to be recommended by analysts, yet it has fallen drastically, providing you with an opportunity to pick it up in bulk! The post This Oversold Stock Is a Must-Buy in My Book appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Got $2,500? 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

    Rely on these TSX stocks to generate multi-fold returns in the long term. The post Got $2,500? 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • US stocks rally as traders digest comments from Fed officials on coming rate hikes

    The Dow popped more than 300 points, supported by Salesforce's gains. Meanwhile, the 2-year note yield reached levels not seen in over a decade.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.