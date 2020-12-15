GBT Tokenize Post Completing Prototype for qTerm Further Research - Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

Figure 1 – Testbox front view

Testing Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

Testing Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

Figure 2 – Testbox top view

Testing Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

Testing Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”), started research for advanced oxygen and heart rate systems for its qTerm medical device. The current qTerm oximeter is an optical based sensor system that measures the heart rate and oxygen levels, utilizing an electronic processor and a set of small light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The system uses light sources (LEDs) and a light detector to measure the variation in blood volume in tissues. The variation in the blood volume is used to determine the heart rate and the oxygen levels are measured based on blood cells color. Human blood appears red because of a protein called hemoglobin which contains a red-colored compound for carrying oxygen through the bloodstream.



With a touch of a finger, beams of light measure the amount of oxygen in your blood by analyzing the color and movement of blood cells. Dark red blood cells indicate a lack of oxygen, while bright red blood cells indicate higher oxygen level. For example, if 96% of the blood cells are bright red, while 4% are dark red, then the Sp02 (Oxygen) level would be 96%. When a finger is placed on the qTerm device, a light source emits intense light. A light detector detects the light that passed through the finger, measuring how much was absorbed. A computer program performs an accurate calculation to produce numerical results. One of the main advantages of pulse and oxygen oximetry is the fact that it is a painless and noninvasive method. Oxygen saturation is an important measure to indicate proper functionality of our lungs. As we breath, our lungs pass oxygen into tiny blood vessels called capillaries. The capillaries transport oxygen-rich blood to our organs. The heart pumps the blood through arteries to the rest of the body to maintain constant supply of oxygen. In case of improper lung functionality, blood oxygen saturation declines, potentially putting our organs in danger. A pulse/oxygen oximeter can quickly detect a drop in oxygen saturation and alert for medical intervention.

Story continues

GBT/Tokenize is now conducting further research for a faster and potentially less power consuming system to measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. In this research different integrated circuits are considered along with additional circuitries. Two types of PPG (photoplethysmography - an optical measurement method that is used for heart rate and oxygen level monitoring using a light source and a photodetector at the surface of skin) will be evaluated, transmittance and reflectance. In transmittance PPG, the light source is placed on one side of the tissue, while the light detector is placed on the other side. This type of PPG can only be used in small volume organs and requires further mechanical infrastructure, like clamping devices and similar. In a reflectance type PPG, the light source and detector are both placed on the same side of the tissue. qTerm is a reflectance type based device. The source emits the light into the tissue and the detector measures the variation in the reflected light. This design type is less complicated and easy for use. This type of technology can be used over any part of the body. The research includes a platform for measuring the heart rate and blood oxygen to conduct further experiments and tests to optimize results. The research is targeted to prepare the next generation sensors and controlling circuits for future releases of qTerm.

"GBT/Tokenize R&D is constantly researching to improve and enhance the technology. As we are geared to release the first version of qTerm medical device soon, our research team is already seeking how to provide more advanced solutions for future releases. We consider qTerm as an evolutionary product that will continue to evolve, include additional features, provide faster results with less power consumption, we are already researching within a few domains in order to improve the product. Our research is focused on improving the device power management system, providing rapid results and creating new methods for data analysis. Another key feature is to keep the device's user friendliness, small size and ease of use. We are going to research methods of PPG (photoplethysmography) also to consider further vitals devices that could provide vitals measurements of any human organ surface. This may lead to the development of further devices of different shapes and characteristics. Since future versions of qTerm are planned to include blood pressure features we are researching new approaches and methods to enable optimal and accurate results. Another aspect is aesthetics, look and feel. We strongly believe that a device of this nature should be easy for use, with long battery life and attractive. As with any aspect of electronic devices, looks play a major role. For example, we all like gadgets and gizmos that simply look cool! It's our job to ensure reliable, accurate results within a 'cool' packaging. Last, but not least, a crucial factor is the product's cost. We keep in mind that the actual cost to the consumer has to be carefully considered. We are facing a constant challenge of providing high quality products that include the most up-to-date electronics, at an affordable cost. We are evaluating larger versions of the device for potential use in hospitals and clinics so we are looking into different enclosure's size and matching product's prices. An efficient R&D team must move forward at all times in order to constantly seek new technological solutions, research and develop better designs with higher performance for the user's benefit," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

Testing Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87768247-e8b0-4daa-b558-f03b06e78b65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed14da7b-8bf8-4fbc-aaff-78558b72f7b5

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com



