GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent for Automatic Generation of Integrated Circuits Layout Blocks

·6 min read
The non-provisional patent application seeks to protect methods and systems to automatically generate reusable microchip’s layout blocks IPs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed a non-provisional patent application seeking to protect an Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software technology, internal code name Phi, which software is designed to automate the generation of reusable integrated circuits (IC) layout blocks. The concept produces a layout according to the IC’s description and its goal is to save time during the design of a microchip. The intellectual property block can be used as a black-box to be inserted within existing or future IC projects, as a plug-and-play unit, with the goal of enabling time saving by avoiding entire re-design process. The patent was filed on September 27, 2022 and received an application ID: 17953378. Intellectual Property (IP) as it pertains to semiconductors is a reusable logic or layout unit design that is developed with the intent of licensing to multiple vendors or using internally for using as building blocks in different chip designs. Using reusable IPs is an efficient method to quickly design a System on Chip (SoC). A SoC is an IC that includes sub-units’ components. It is typically consistent of core blocks for each to perform its own task such as internal storage, central processing unit (CPU), input/output ports and more. Modern SoCs also may include AI and other complex blocks to enable advanced capabilities. Using reusable, pre-designed IP cores/blocks is becoming more and more crucial to minimize the entire IC’s design time. The non-provisional patent application describes a system that has the goal of automatically generate IC layout IP blocks, reading a defined process design rules, constraints and the microchip’s specifications. The goal of this IP is to reduce IC project’s design and costs, as well as the silicon space occupied by large systems. GBT plans to continue its research and development efforts in this area of enabling efficient microchip’s design projects and, in turn, reducing their time-to-market factor.

“By reusing IP blocks, we believe we can significantly shorten microchip’s projects design time. Instead of re-design, the on-chip units that are in charge of known features are simply used as plug-and-play, readymade chips. For example, if a UBS3 feature is needed within a microchip, we simply can use a readymade block that was already designed on another chip. Our non-provisional patent application seeks to protect a computer program method and system that will be used to automatically generate sub-units of microchips according to specifications and a selected manufacturing process rules. The best example is an SoC or Systems on Chip. A SoC is an integrated circuit system that includes sub-systems on it. Each sub-system is an IP block that is connected with the others to create an entire functional system. Many of these blocks can be reused for future projects. An example of IP blocks are USB ports, HDMI, graphic processing units, wireless units and more. Our technology can read any circuit’s specifications, the process rules and constraints and automatically generate the IC’s layout block with a click of a button. This block can be used later for many other projects. If another circuit is needed, then the technology can easily generate it from scratch. We believe an automatic generation of IP layout blocks, that can be reused unlimited times across SOC designs, would provide an advantage for fabless IC design firms as we believe our software will allow the user to design their ICs faster, with more functionalities, and lower cost, especially with advanced nanometer projects. Ultimately, our goal is to fully develop this software to allow for the reduction of IC’s project’s time-to-market, reducing design efforts and cost and creating a whole world of possibilities in the electronics arena” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
press@gopherprotocol.com


