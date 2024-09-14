GB's Neita second in 200m at Diamond League finale

Great Britain's Daryll Neita finished second behind American Brittany Brown in the women's 200m at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels.

Neita, who was fifth in the event at the Olympic Games in August, finished 0.25 seconds behind Paris bronze medallist Brown, who clocked a time of 22.20 to claim her first Diamond League victory.

Fellow American Anavia Battle took third, with Neita's team-mate Amy Hunt sixth.

Sha'Carri Richardson pulled out of the race after finishing eighth in Friday's 100m.

Daryll Neita (right) improved on her fifth place finish at the Paris Games [Reuters]

Meanwhile, there was more frustration for Britain's Molly Caudery in the women's pole vault as she narrowly missed out on a podium spot.

Caudery, who was eliminated from qualifying at the Paris Games with a no mark, jumped a best of 4.80m to finish fourth in Brussels, with Olympic champion Nina Kennedy clearing 4.88m to claim victory.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon stormed to victory in the women's 1500m to win her fourth successive Diamond League title and fifth overall.

The 30-year-old, who broke the Olympic record when claiming 1500m gold in Paris, was pushed hard by Ethopia's Diribe Welteji but crossed the line in a meeting record time of three minutes 54.75 seconds.

Olympic silver medallist Jess Hull of Australia was third.

Britain's Georgia Bell, who won bronze in Paris, and Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished seventh and ninth respectively.

Olympic men's 200m champion Letsile Tebogo missed out on a fifth straight Diamond League win of the season after being beaten by American Kenny Bednarek.

Bednarek, who took silver in Paris, crossed the line just 0.13 seconds clear of Tebogo in a time of 19.67.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic finished third in 19.97 - the only other athlete to go sub-20.

In the men's high jump, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi bounced back from his Olympic disappointment to claim victory.

Tamberi, the 2020 Olympic champion, could only finish 11th in Paris after his preparations were hampered by illness and injury.

But he returned to form by clearing 2.34m to edge out Oleh Doroshchuk of Ukraine, with South Korea's Sanghyeok Woo third.

The final event of the evening saw Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands claim her fourth successive Diamond League title with a dominant victory in the women's 400m hurdles.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was ineligible for the event having not competed on the Diamond League circuit this season.