GB's Laugher delighted with European silver after injury hit season

Jack Laugher insists he’s not disappointed with a European Championship silver medal and is simply happy to be diving at all.

Laugher struggled to recover from ankle surgery last November – leaving him almost completely unable to dive backwards off the springboard just weeks before heading to the Commonwealth Games.

Nevertheless, Laugher has still managed to hoover up medals at every competition he’s entered including three more at the European Diving Championship.

Having already pouched two golds, Laugher, alongside Chris Myers, was unable to make it a golden hat-trick as the pair were edged out by Russia in the 3m synchro.

Laugher admits times have been tough this year but with plenty of shiny metal already in his luggage, the 23-year-old has high hopes for the future.

He said: “I feel I’m in fantastic shape at the moment. Chris is showing some extremely good things and we’ve both been battling injury this year.

“I had an operation on my ankle and Chris has had his back problems for several years now.

“At one point I didn’t think I would even dive again and the same for Chris as well.

“It’s been a hard year but I think it goes to show that British Diving have a fantastic set up.

“We’ve done amazing and we’re extremely pleased with that. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and onto 2020.”

