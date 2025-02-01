GB's Bankes wins snowboard cross World Cup gold

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes secured her first snowboard cross gold of the World Cup season with a dominant performance in Beidahu, China.

The 29-year-old finished first in her quarter-final and semi-final, before holding on to top spot in the final for the 22nd World Cup victory of her career.

Italy's Michela Moioli and Lea Casta of France completed the podium.

Bankes, who won snowboard cross gold at the 2021 World Championships, is back in action on Sunday for the second of this weekend's World Cup races.

Fellow Briton Huw Nightingale was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the men's competition on Saturday, but will also return for the second men's race on Sunday.