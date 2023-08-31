Gboyega Odubanjo: Body found in search for poet who went missing from Shambala festival

A body has been found in the search for missing poet Gboyega Odubanjo, police have said.

Mr Odubanjo, 27, was meant to do a reading at the Shambala festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, on Sunday - but never arrived for his performance.

He was last seen at the festival at around 4am on Saturday.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the man's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Odubanjo is from Bromley, east London, and was studying for a PhD at the University of Hertfordshire.

His work has appeared in publications such as The Guardian, The Poetry Review and New Statesman and his second collection of work is due to be published soon.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them and respect their privacy.

"We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and the specialist search-trained officers from other forces who supported our efforts.

"We would also like to thank all those who have supported our investigation by speaking to officers or getting in touch with information.

"Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner."

Police added the search involved specially trained dogs, a dive team and volunteers.