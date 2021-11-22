GBLT Receives USD $3.9m Order from Major European Retail Chain

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for USD $3.9 million from the one of the biggest retail chains in Germany for private label batteries, delivered over the course of 2022. This marks continued expansion for the Company within existing retailer accounts, and with over 10,000 stores throughout Europe, further expands GBLT's presence with consumers.

"Private label batteries continue to provide not only a strong source of revenue for GBLT, but highlight our expansion within our existing accounts to retailers," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "This is yet another order from this retailer that has continued to remain a strong partner to our company for many years and we have become a trusted vendor for them. Even with the global supply chain disruptions affecting businesses globally, GBLT has remained a steadfast source of products for our clients."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

