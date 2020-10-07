Gbemisola Ikumelo: why I spoke out against racism in theatre

From Harper's BAZAAR

There was never a question that I would do anything other than tell stories in some way. I was writing musicals for my school aged 13, I'd graduated to angsty performance poetry by 14 and by the time I was 15, I'd even been accepted into the prestigious National Youth Theatre. Drama was a lifeline for me. Yet a few months ago, I had resigned myself to the idea that my theatre career was over - at least for the foreseeable future - and it wasn't because of lockdown.

I had publicly called out a theatre for racism – something that I had spent years trying not to do. In fact, I’d spent my entire working life cultivating a tribe of go-to Black artists I could privately lean on, so thatI didn’t have to challenge anyone openly. Why? Because I’m not a freedom fighter. I’m a storyteller, and I don’t expect to tell the hand that feeds me that it’s racist while still expecting to work.



So, over the years, I have learnt to pick my battles. Yes, people will randomly touch my hair without asking. I will often be the only Black person in theatre spaces. Nude-coloured theatre mics will rarely be my shade of nude. Hair and make-up departments will treat my hair as if it’s a problem, rather than a part of the show. Directors will ask me to sound more ‘south London’ or ‘street’ when I know this means ‘more Black’. That’s OK. Pick your battles.

But we all have these defining moments that cause us to reflect on everything that has come before; while performing in a theatre just outside London three years ago, I had mine.

Maybe it was because the aggressions were so relentless, the inappropriate jokes were made so often, and I’d been here too many times before, but I decided the only way to get through the experience was to be silent. Every day, I would transform on stage. I did my job loudly, but for the rest of the time, I kept to myself.

That was until the executive director approached me in my dressing-room and said the words that, for me, would change everything: "Gbemi, could you be nicer?" It was a kick in the teeth because I was doing everything not to come across as an angry stereotype; still, they had made up their mind about who I was, and whether I was quiet or loud made no difference. All the notions of picking my battles over the years didn't matter because as a Black woman, even my silence was considered aggressive and not nice. Even my silence was weaponised.

I moved on from the job. I learnt a lot from it – mostly, that comedy is healing. I started filming the first season of the BBC show Famalam and a lot of my pain became sketches. I was beginning to find my voice again.

Then a police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, and among protests and anger, theatre also started to speak out. I was seeing statements on social media condemning racism. That very same theatre I had worked at tweeted its own statement.

I knew it was time to stop being silent. In this moment, I felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility to speak truth, even if it wasn’t nice. So I did. I tweeted about my experience of racial aggression during my time at this theatre through trembling hands and tears, and then I went to sleep resigning myself to the idea that my career might be over.

The next day, I woke up to the announcement that I had received two Bafta nominations.

