'GBBO's Laura Adlington calls for 'kindness' after elimination backlash

Ep6. Laura.

Great British Bake Off contestant Laura Adlington has responded to the reactions on the latest elimination on the show, reminding fans to be kind.

The semi-final saw baker Hermine sent packing after the judges decided she should be sent home over Laura during Patisserie Week.

However, not everyone agreed with the decision and Laura implied she had seen some unkind comments.

Writing on Twitter the following day, Laura said: "It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

Laura reminded those watching at home that while they see the food presented to the judges, they do not taste it.

"It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings," she went on. "Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

As Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood made up their minds, presenter Noel Fielding pointed out Laura had come close to being sent home multiple times while it was also observed that Hermine had been fairly consistent in the good quality of her bakes.

Ep6. Hermine.

However, Laura made it into the Channel 4 show's final alongside Dave Friday and Peter Sawkins.

In her exit letter, Hermine reflected on the great friendships she had shared with her fellow competitors.

Here’s the amazing Hermine’s heartfelt and hilarious letter to all you Bake Off fans. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/n4jBYrnE60 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 17, 2020

"It has been an absolute privilege to make it to the tent and to have baked alongside 11 fantastic bakers, each with their own strengths.

“The camaraderie was amazing," she wrote.

The Great British Bake Off finale will air Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

