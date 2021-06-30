GB WhatsApp, a third-party app, has gone viral but it can get your original WhatsApp account permanently blocked

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications but it still has its own limitation when it comes to features. Some users have been trying to find a way around those limitations with third-party apps that offer more customisable features. One such app is GB WhatsApp. It is not available on Google Play Store but can be downloaded as an APK for Android users. This means, users will have to download the app from a website, which may not be reliable.

What's more alarming is downloading a third-party app like GB WhatsApp can get your original WhatsApp account banned permanently, according to WhatsApp FAQs.

Why are people using GB WhatsApp?

As mentioned before, third-party apps like GB WhatsApp provide similar looking interfaces with some new and customisable features. GB WhatsApp, for instance, allows users to use longer group names, send broadcast messages to 600 users (WhatsApp has a limit of 250 recipients only), hidden message ticks, allows using characters in the Status update, lets users share high-resolution images and more. It also allows users to use the auto-reply feature.

However, using such an "unsupported app" can get your WhatsApp account banned.

In its FAQs, WhatsApp clearly states that "Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our >Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices."

