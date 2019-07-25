GB runner apologises for 'stupid mistake' after testing positive for cocaine

Luke Traynor tested positive for cocaine (Facebook / Luke Traynor)

GB long-distance runner Luke Traynor has issued an apology after testing positive for cocaine.

Facing a possible four-year ban, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to post a lengthy statement explaining that he had made a ‘stupid mistake’ after discovering he had been provisionally suspended by UK Athletics.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I was notified recently by a letter from UKAD that I had have (sic) been charged with a violation of the UK Athletics Anti-doping rules for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine,” he wrote. “The was devastating news for me and I take full responsibility for it.”

"I have made an incredibly stupid and uncharacteristic mistake and, for that, I am deeply sorry.

"I am sorry to my family, friends, coaches sponsors, and anybody who has supported my progress at any stage of my career.

"I want to make it completely clear that my violation was in no relation to sport or enhancing performance.

"This happened as a one-off and in a purely social situation with a drug I should never have taken."

Please see the below for my statement on the latest UKA announcement. pic.twitter.com/95ckURAJIH — Luke Traynor (@luketraynor1) July 25, 2019

UKAD released a statement confirming the suspension and the Traynor would be given the opportunity to respond to the charge.

“UK Athletics has today announced that athlete Luke Traynor has been provisionally suspended from participating in athletics after being charged with having committed an anti-doping rule violation contrary to IAAF Anti-Doping Rule Article 2.1.

“The provisional suspension was issued by UK Anti-Doping and is in accordance with IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

Story continues

“The individual now has the opportunity to respond to the charge against him including the right to a full hearing of the case.”

Traynor could face a four-year ban (Instagram / @luketraynorlt)

Traynor made his Great Britain debut in the 2018 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, finishing 38th overall with a time of 1:02:38.

More recently, he placed 107th in this spring’s World Cross Country Championship in Aarhus, Denmark.

"I have co-operated fully with all relevant bodies and will now face the severe consequences, the extent to which is still not certain but could be up to a four-year ban," Traynor added. "I live a sporting lifestyle to compete. Athletics is my passion. It's all I think about, it's what gets me out of bed in the morning.

"I am yet to come to terms with the fact that I have ruined this for myself with one senseless act.”

Watch our videos: