GB rower reveals dying father fished her Olympic dream note out of the bin

Lola Anderson (middle) will represent Team GB in the women's quadruple sculls in Paris - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Lola Anderson is rowing for Team GB gold in Paris after her dying father handed her a note she had written as a schoolgirl about winning gold at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old described how she had originally binned the message saying “it would be my biggest dream” to win a gold for Britain in rowing.

However, her father discovered the note and kept it before eventually handing it back to Anderson two months before he died of cancer.

“It’s my most important possession that I own now,” Anderson, who rows for Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames, told BBC Sport London. “It’s just a piece of paper but it’s the value that he put in it that makes it so special to me.

“He didn’t have to take it out of the bin. At first maybe he thought it was a bit funny and it would be sweet to hold on to and give back to me one day, regardless of what happened.”

Anderson had written the note in 2012 after Helen Glover and Heather Stanning crossed the line to win gold at London 2012. “My name is Lola Anderson and I think it would be my biggest dream in life to go to the Olympics in rowing and if possible win a gold for GB,” she wrote, before tearing the page out of her notebook and throwing it in the bin.

Seven years later, her father Don - who had first been diagnosed with cancer in 2014 - reached into his safety deposit box and handed the note back to her, she told the BBC.

“I don’t hold on to it with sadness, I hold on to it with pride,” added Anderson. “All parents love their children beyond the world, and he obviously had that belief in me from when I couldn’t see it myself.”

Anderson, originally from Richmond, will represent Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls, having been introduced to rowing by her father.

Her father was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and he was in hospital in October 2019 when he surprised her with the note. He then died in December that year.

“I think he’d be really, really proud, yeah. These are happy [tears],” Anderson said.