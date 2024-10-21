GB player fundraises for custom rugby wheelchair

Phoebe Gibbons said she looked forward to representing Great Britain [Stoke Mandeville Maulers ]

A player who has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Women's Wheelchair Rugby World Cup is trying to raise £10,000 to buy a custom-made wheelchair.

Phoebe Gibbons, who lives in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire, said she needed the right equipment to be able to compete in Paris from 2 to 8 December.

She was born with cerebral palsy, which affects all her limbs as well as her balance and speech.

Ms Gibbons said she looked forward to representing her country and that playing the sport had "completely" changed her life.

Ms Gibbons said the players in her club "feel like a family" [Stoke Mandeville Maulers ]

After she found out about the sport from a player who represented Paralympics GB at Tokyo in 2021, she went along for a taster session at her local club, Stoke Mandeville Maulers.

"I absolutely loved it and [the club] are fantastic to be part of," she said.

"I haven't really looked back."

'A privilege'

Ms Gibbons said it was "important" that young disabled people were shown that there were sports opportunities out there [Stoke Mandeville Maulers ]

Ms Gibbons said she loved that "regardless of your level of function, everyone has a key role to play on the court".

She received the news about two weeks ago and said her team told her they were "incredibly proud".

But she said it was "vitally important" to have the right equipment, which is custom-made for the player.

"It will help them evolve their game, develop aspects such as speed and the agility to turn quickly," she explained.

"Having it built to size helps to do that."

Ms Gibbons said joining the club had "changed [her] life completely".

"We have a really good time, we socialise outside of rugby outside, they just feel like a family," she said.

"I think it's important that we show young disabled people that there are sports opportunities out there.

"And that they bring a wealth of experience and chance to socialise, and also support wider family as well."

She said representing the nation in the upcoming competition was "a privilege".

"I wasn't really expecting it," Ms Gibbons said.

"It is an experience I'm really looking forward to."

You can follow BBC Oxfordshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related Links