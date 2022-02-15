GB pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash on third run in two-man bobsleigh

Great Britain’s Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson walk down the track after overturning during their third run i the two-man bobsleigh (AP/Mark Schiefelbein).

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crashed on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh in Yanqing as Great Britain’s Winter Olympics nightmare continued.

Hall’s sled overturned towards the end of the run and they slid over the finish line on their side, but both emerged apparently unscathed.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs, 1.36 seconds off the lead.