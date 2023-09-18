GB News show hosted by married Tory MPs broke impartiality rules, Ofcom rules

Ofcom said GB News hosts Esther McVey and Philip Davies failed to properly scrutinise the Chancellor when he was interviewed ahead of the Budget in March - ZARA FARRAR/HM TREASURY

A GB News programme hosted by two married Conservative MPs broke impartiality rules by failing to represent “an appropriately wide range”, Ofcom has ruled.

The TV channel was found to be in breach of the broadcasting code for the third time this year over a show featuring an interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Ofcom said Esther McVey and Philip Davies, two sitting Conservatives who present a Saturday morning show, failed to properly scrutinise the Chancellor when he was interviewed ahead of the Budget in March.

The broadcast watchdog received 45 complaints about the March 11 episode of “Saturday Morning with Esther and Philip”.

An investigation found that the programme was “overwhelmingly reflective of the viewpoints of different strands of opinion within the Conservative Party”.

It added: “There were only very limited references to wider perspectives on UK economic and fiscal policy in the context of the forthcoming budget.

“For example, no real attention was given anywhere in the programme to the viewpoints of politicians, political parties, organisations or individuals that either, for example, criticised, opposed or put forward policy alternatives to the viewpoints given by the three Conservative politicians.”

Ms McVey and Mr Davies, who are married, have hosted the GB News weekend programme since 2021 - ZARA FARRAR/HM TREASURY

The broadcasting code requires impartiality on “matters of major political and industrial controversy” and says that “an appropriately wide range of significant views must be included and given due weight”.

Ofcom has the power to impose fines, demand corrections or in extreme cases remove licences for breaching the code, although GB News’ breach was not seen as serious enough to warrant a penalty.

‘The same people making the same points’

GB News had argued that it delivered the programme in an “interesting and innovative fashion”. It added that the show was not “just a predictable roster of the same people making the same points as on every other media outlet with ‘gotcha’ moments provided by aggressive interviewers with pre-scripted questions”.

Ms McVey had questioned Mr Hunt over corporation tax rises, saying: “Are you happy as the chancellor to preside over that falling in competitive rates?” Both presenters had also questioned government spending on HS2.

However, Ofcom said that all three MPs had been in broad agreement on the principle that taxes should be cut to boost the economy.

Ms McVey and Mr Davies, who are married, have hosted the GB News weekend programme since 2021.

GB News has twice previously been found in breach of the broadcasting code for airing comments from presenters and guests about Covid-19 vaccines.

The regulator has six other ongoing investigations into the broadcaster. Two are about whether Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show breached rules on using politicians as presenters, two more are about Ms McVey’s and Mr Davies’ show and two are about whether the broadcaster exercised “due impartiality”.

GB News has been contacted for comment. It had told Ofcom during the investigation that the broadcast had been from the perspective of the right, but that a wide range of views were discussed.

