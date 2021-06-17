GB News presenter responds after criticism over show’s technical difficulties

Simon McCoy GB News (GB News)

Simon McCoy, a presenter on the new network GB News, has jokingly posted a plea on his personal Twitter to try to solve the channel’s technical issues.

GB News – which has been dubbed “GBeebies” on Twitter – has been beset with serious teething problems since its launch last week.

The channel, which aims to provide an outlet for opinions it claims are not given airtime by other broadcasters, has been forced to deny comparisons to Fox News, the right-wing US channel.

The first interview on GB News was plagued by audio issues, with anti-lockdown presenter Neil Oliver inaudible and the show’s producers overheard whispering to each other.

Former showbiz columnist for The Sun Dan Wootton, meanwhile, was seen leaning off-camera to ask whether he was going to get an auto-cue, apparently unaware that he was on-air.

Another gaffe showed his segment “The Big Question” incorrectly spelled as “The Big Quesion”.

In the wake of the technical issues, another of its presenters McCoy wryly tweeted yesterday: “I present a ‘Good News’ slot at 5.15 on #GBNews If your company or business has something to shout about - do let me know.

“If you have a story that might cheer us all up give me a shout. Also... If you make state-of-the-art equipment that sorts out sound problems .. just call me.”

During his show, McCoy scolded viewers who have been messaging in with fake names such as Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong.

“To the person who has just messaged, grow up,” he said. “We’re a new company, we’re a new broadcaster. There are systems that we’re putting in place that would stop idiots like you getting through... ‘Mind you, if you can hear us, that’s an improvement.”

McCoy left the BBC after almost 18 years to join GB News.

The presenter was famous at the corporation for his reactions to frothy news stories and his funny asides.

