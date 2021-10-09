GB News host says ‘Christmas joy’ shouldn’t be dependent on turkeys and toys amid UK shortages

(GB News/Twitter.)

GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott has become the subject of ridicule on social media after saying “Christmas joy” should not be dependent on getting a particular turkey or toy amid fears of festive shortages.

In a segment speaking of potential meat shortages set to hit the UK in December, Oakeshott suggested those worried should “take a long hard look” at what “Christmas is all about.”

The comments come as a shortage of workers forced poultry farmers to cut production by around a fifth – between 500,000 and 750,000 turkeys.

According to industry figureheads, the combination of non-UK workers leaving the country after Brexit, and the delayed introduction of the government visa scheme for 5,500-strong workforce has compounded the likelihood of shortages.

Speaking of these industry predictions, the GB News host said: “I do think if your Christmas joy depends on getting a particular type of turkey for lunch, or the latest must-have toy for little Johnny, I would suggest you need to take a long, hard look and really have a think about what Christmas is all about.

“There’s not really going to be no food in the shops and no toys. Surely, a great Christmas isn’t just about whether you can buy a particular brand of this or that, but about family and friends getting together.

“At least we are in a much better place than we were this time last year, when Boris effectively cancelled Christmas.

“I remember how difficult that was for my family and for every other family up-and-down the land.”

She then went on to deny speculation that the shortages had come, in part, as a result of Brexit, saying: “I think it is worth pointing out that it’s not just the UK having these supply chain shortages and shortages of drivers. This is happening all over the place.

“As much as people would like to think this is about Brexit, it isn’t.”

In response, number of Twitter users hit out at Oakeshott’s comments:

Meanwhile, GB News viewing figures continue to plummet.

Story continues

According to a report from the I at the end of last month, the channel has lost 60% of viewers since it launched in June.

Read More

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats

13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table

The Independent begins exclusive partnership with Alamy

Proms conductor 'heartbroken' after being wrongly blamed for 'Rule Britannia' controversy

David Baddiel criticises Nigel Farage over 'Rule Britannia' video