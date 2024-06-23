GB men's sevens fail to qualify for Paris Olympics

Quewin Nortje scored South Africa's opening try in their win over Great Britain in Monaco [Getty Images]

Great Britain have failed to reach the men's rugby sevens at the Olympic Games for the first time since it made its debut in 2016 after losing 14-5 to South Africa in the repechage final in Monaco.

The Blitzboks established a nine point lead at the break after tries from Quewin Nortje and Shilton van Wyk - and GB could not recover after the interval.

Defeat means South Africa claim the only qualification spot from the tournament as GB, who won silver at Rio 2016 and lost the bronze medal match to Argentina in Tokyo, miss out.

GB had topped their pool and beate Tonga in the quarter-final before overcoming Spain in the last four.

China won the women's competition to join GB and 10 other sides in Paris.

Chen Keyi scored two tries in their 24-7 win over Kenya in the final.

GB women's team have already secured their place at Paris and named their 12-player squad for the tournament earlier this week.

The Sevens programme at the Games will take place between 24-30 July at the Stade de France.