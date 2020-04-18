Is GB Group plc's (LON:GBG) CEO Salary Justified?

Chris Clark has been the CEO of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Chris Clark's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, GB Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£1.2m over the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£491k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£800m to UK£2.6b. The median total CEO compensation was UK£1.5m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where GB Group stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 70% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 30% of the pie. GB Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

So Chris Clark receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at GB Group has changed over time.

Is GB Group plc Growing?

GB Group plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 2.6% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 43% over last year.

I like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has GB Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 102% over three years, GB Group plc has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Chris Clark is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. On another note, we've spotted 3 warning signs for GB Group that investors should look into moving forward.

