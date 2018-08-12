GB Golden girl Asher-Smith scores European Championship hat-trick

Dina Asher-Smith created history at the European Athletics Championships – a 4x100m relay gold making her the first Briton to take home all three sprint titles at a major championship.

There were three golds on the night for Great Britain, with the men’s relay team also triumphing and Laura Muir doing the same in the women’s 1500m final.

Asher-Smith completed her historic triple with an irresistible anchor leg in the relay.

Her team ran well but ultimately the 22-year-old took hold of the baton in fourth position, put on the afterburners, and powered herself past a field of strong anchor-running sprinters.

Speaking after her record breaking feat, the triple champion said: “I’m just honestly so proud.

“You go in aiming for this but you never know if it will be possible.

“I’m so grateful for all these girls for putting out their best for our country and coming home with gold.”

Meanwhile Muir, 25, was the overwhelming favourite for the 1,500m title and ran confidently, taking up a pace 900m metres out that none of her competitors could live with and delivering a maiden major outdoor title.

“It feels so good – it’s one thing being fast on paper but in the 1,500m it can go so many different ways so to actually come here and deliver and win the gold – I’m so proud,” said the Dundee Hawkhill runner.

“It ranks very near the top – I delivered well indoors but to win a medal outdoors and for it to be the gold, when you’re under a lot of pressure as well – it’s a great achievement for me.”

Laura Weightman claimed a bronze alongside Muir and Eilish McColgan used all of her experience to collect a silver in the 5,000m final behind the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan.

