GB diver Dixon delighted with progress despite medal miss

A second place on the podium wasn’t to come his way but Matthew Dixon’s European Championships ended in style as Great Britain claimed the team diving title in Edinburgh.

The Plymouth athlete took to the Royal Commonwealth Pool for one last shot of glory but couldn’t quite do the business, eventually finishing in sixth place in the 10m platform final.

That was despite a superb start on the board, launching his bid for silverware with an effort of 80.85 following his armstand back three somersaults dive.

It was to get better as his fifth dive scored 81.60 points but the late charge proved in vain, his total of 448.90 falling 32 points short of a second medal having revelled in synchro success on Thursday.

But there was still a moment of celebration as Great Britain took the team gong after topping the diving medal table, despite having no athlete reach the podium on the final day of the Championships.

“Winning the team trophy was a really great way to round off the week and for the whole team to be up there celebrating,” said Dixon.

“There’s been loads that I’ve learnt from this week. I’ve got a short break coming up now and then back to training in a few weeks, to learn new and harder dives and up my game for next year.

“I’m generally pretty pleased with how that final went, my diving was consistent throughout.”

A chance to take to the European stage ended what was a busy season for Dixon, who wasn’t to be denied in Edinburgh after he and Noah Williams fought to 10m synchro silver earlier in the week.

It’s a silver lining that has dominated the 18-year-old’s 2018, becoming a double Commonwealth silver medallist on the Gold Coast with 10m platform and 10m synchro honours.

Still a teenager, that was already Dixon’s second shot at the Commonwealths having made his debut at Glasgow 2014 – in the same Edinburgh pool which grabbed his attention this week.

And with his latest European adventure now done and dusted, a much-needed time to reflect will finally come his way.

“It’s been a really long season for diving this year, I went to my second Commonwealth Games and made the podium there,” he added.

“I would’ve been great to get on the podium here in Edinburgh but it wasn’t my turn.”

