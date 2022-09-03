Gazprom: Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream 1 faults, but no worksite available

(Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday that Siemens Energy is ready to help repair broken equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, but there was nowhere available for them to carry out the work.

In a statement, Gazprom said Siemens Energy was taking part in repair work in accordance with an existing contract between the two companies and was ready to fix faults which Gazprom said had forced it to halt gas supply to Germany through the pipeline.

On Friday evening Gazprom said it had detected an oil leak in a turbine and would not resume gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 until it had been fixed. It said the repairs can only be carried out at a specially fitted workshop.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)