Gaza's electricity shortages powering a renewable energy revolution

In Waddi Alsalqa village, just east of Deir Elbalah in the centre of the Gaza Strip, a group of 11 women and three local young men have started using renewable energy to transform their living conditions and open a business.

The women – widows, divorced, single and impoverished housewives among them, are part of the Rural Women's Development Society – a local civil organisation.

Since 2016, in cooperation with the West Bank-based Palestinian Environmental NGOs Network and Friends of the Earth Palestine (PENGON), the society has been able to install 32 solar panels and batteries to power the kitchen where the women work producing meat dishes, rice, vegetables and sweets for sale to the rest of the community.

"Prior to the installation of solar panels, we had difficulties, preparing and cooking our food,” Suhair Abu Amra said, as she wrapped up an order and handed it to a young man for delivery.

“Many of the orders we used to receive from local households were delayed because we had to wait for the public sector-provided electricity current to come back on, following prolonged hours of outage, something that has been normal in the Gaza Strip since 2007.”

The kitchen has a deep freezer, a food mixer, an electric oven and some other equipment, all run on energy that is provided primarily by solar panels.

In the northern Gaza Strip area of Alwaha, just a few kilometers away from the Gaza-Israel border, Ayman Soboh, a local farmer, was able to plant strawberries in a greenhouse and open a small cafeteria on his one-acre farm.

Even though Soboh has used solar energy to help make a living, serious challenges remain.



