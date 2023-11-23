Gaza deal must work towards 'lasting ceasefire' says France's Macron

The deal between Israel and Hamas to free 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group should be "broadened" and the "humanitarian pause" it brings used to work towards a "lasting ceasefire", the French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting with foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries.

Macron hosted a delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign ministers from major Arab and majority-Muslim countries in Paris on Wednesday.

The Paris leg of the diplomatic tour came on the back of meetings in Beijing, Moscow and London, and will be followed up by a meeting in Washington DC.

"There will be no lasting ceasefire without very solid guarantees on Israel's security," Macron told top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian territories, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey as well as the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Macron's comments came shortly after the announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas for the release of some hostages on both sides and a "humanitarian pause" in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

But he indicated that international diplomatic efforts to free the remaining hostages and negotiate a ceasefire were far from over.

"We are working tirelessly to get all of the hostages freed," Macron wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Among them are eight French citizens.

The ministers discussed efforts to "reinvigorate" diplomatic efforts towards a two-state solution.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France's Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians

Thousands turn out in French cities to demand ceasefire in Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree ceasefire and release of 50 hostages held in Gaza