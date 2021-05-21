From Gaza to Chile, Biennale asks: How can we live together?

·5 min read

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In the time it has taken to prepare for the Venice Biennale, violence in the Middle East has overtaken a Palestinian family farm in Gaza featured in one of the exhibits. It gives real-time urgency to the question posed by the Biennale curator: “How can we live together?”

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition opens Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay, during which time architecture has emerged as one of the key disciplines in the global coronavirus response.

One exhibit “Border Ecologies and the Gaza Strip,” looks at how Israeli control of the border impacts the Qudaih family farm in the Gaza village of Khuza'a. It recounts, for example, that 20 of the Qudaih family’s olive trees were bulldozed to create a buffer zone, and a greenhouse necessary to grow tomatoes has been repeatedly destroyed.

Since 2014, the village had been “more or less” quiet, said curator Malkit Shoshan.

But as she prepared for the Biennale opening, violence erupted anew. The farm, near the border fence, has been destroyed by bombs and the family is sheltering in their home, which has been damaged by shells, about a mile away, said one of the sons, Amir Qudaih, who lives in the United States and who helped put the exhibit together.

Qudaih, a 27-year-old recent engineering graduate, was supposed to be in Venice for the opening. But he said he is too anguished by the bombing and uncertainty over his family’s safety to travel. Communications are spotty due to interruptions in electricity and the internet, and his last contact was earlier in the week.

“My family cannot access the farm anymore because it is very close to the border and no one can leave the house. They are running out of the food," which mostly comes from the farm, Qudaih said by phone. “Every time I text them or call them, it could be the last call because things are happening 24/7 there. It is very stressful.”

Not every exhibit in Biennale carries the same immediacy, but the issues driving it are fundamental to shared existence, also with other species.

The event curated by Hashim Sarkis also examines how architecture can address other global issues, ones that helped him formulate the title question well before the pandemic: climate change, political polarization, increasing inequalities and population displacement.

Exhibits look at how climate change and an international presence is affecting Antarctica; illustrate how global warming endangers sea life and how rising seas may be left as hollow spaces without life; and trace the architecture of man-made infrastructure on the outside of a globe, while making a more utopian proposal on the inside of how it might look under a regime of strategic preservation.

The strongest lens for this Biennale, though, is the pandemic.

“More than ever before, architecture is present in our lives, and in our thinking,” said Sarkis, a Lebanese architect who is the dean of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's architecture and planning school. “We are now able to measure with our eyes what a meter is, what two meters are. That is a new skill everyone has had to acquire.”

Some architectural responses to the pandemic have already emerged in everyday life: Zoom meetings have replaced conference rooms, giving new importance to virtual architecture, restaurant tables have taken over sidewalks, parking spots and traffic islands while public and private spaces from train stations to art galleries are being repurposed as vaccine centers. People are more aware of the impact of ventilation systems, and everyone has become an interior decorator, Sarkis noted.

Even the new rituals on public behavior that have emerged during the pandemic, and are part of Biennale protocols, signal a paradigm shift that emphasizes architecture: Visitors must maintain social distancing, have their temperatures checked and wear masks.

Some 112 architects from 46 countries are participating in the main show curated by Sarkis, while 61 countries have organized national pavilions. Some projects had to be rescaled, due to pandemic complications on shipping, with some architects sending plans for Italian artisans to construct projects out of locally sourced materials.

Due to rolling travel restrictions around the globe, a handful of pavilions will open late and the arrival of some participants and jury members has been delayed. Sarkis decided, as a result, to delay the awarding of prizes, which usually happens on opening weekend, until August. The Biennale runs until Nov. 21.

After a year when public assembly has been mostly outright banned, the idea of presence is key in several exhibits.

The Canadian pavilion is covered with a green textile, and visitors can download a smart phone application that uses CGI technology to transform the pavilion into the backdrop of a film that used a Canadian city as a stand-in for other places, from Tokyo to Moscow or Paris. The opening backdrop scene is from the “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Germany facilitates virtual visits to its pavilion, which is empty apart from some QR codes on the interior walls, putting virtual users on the same footing as physical visitors. Both wander the virtual pavilion with avatars that can interact and even speak with each other.

The Venice Biennale also is seen as a neutral place that creates space for dialogue.

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, who curated the 2016 event, has created a space where he hopes Chileans and the Mapuche indigenous people can meet to discuss age-old disputes over land.

The architecture created by his Elemental studio meets criteria stipulated by Mapuche tradition: that it be circular with an eastward orientation, and made of wood placed vertically. Aravena said the Mapuche accepted the design.

Aravena’s team took wooden piles of the sort used to support Venetian palaces and criss-crossed them in a circular pattern to create an interior courtyard.

It has been built on the side of a canal inside the Arsenale, the spiked tops of its piles visible from a distance, with the hopes that both Mapuche and Chileans could travel to Venice and hold a parley, or traditional negotiation. But COVID has made that uncertain.

“It is not clear if they will come at some point during the Biennale. If not, this thing is traveling back to Chile in any case,” Aravena said.

If all goes well, this could be one concrete legacy to the question: “How will we live together?”

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Byron's brilliant OT winner lifts underdog Habs over Leafs in Game 1

    Paul Byron scored the short-handed winner from his knees late in regulation and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Canadiens edged the MAple Leafs in Thursday's series opener.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Penguins survive Game 3 slugfest on Long Island

    Brandon Tanev scored the winner late in the third as the Penguins beat the Islanders in a scintillating Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

  • J.D. Martinez's 2-run bomb rallies Red Sox over Jays in 9th

    J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Vegas rides 2nd-period surge to take series lead over Wild

    Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period explosion for Vegas as the Golden Knights grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Wild with a 5-2 win on Thursday night.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • McMillan transforms Hawks, now looks to win in playoffs

    ATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan gives a glimpse of his coaching style when he talks about his playing days. He never cared about the accolades. Just whatever it took to win. “A guy who put his nose in everything,” McMillan recalled. “I wasn't a guy who pouted about minutes or rotations or shots or points or any of that. I tried to be a glue guy who made his teammates better.” He's certainly made the Hawks a lot better since he took over as interim head coach. Atlanta was plodding along at 14-20 when Lloyd Pierce was fired just before the All-Star break. McMillan, who had joined Pierce's staff before this season, was elevated to the top post. Since then, the Hawks have been one of the NBA's best teams with a 27-11 record, securing their first trip to the playoffs since 2017. The only teams to win more over the final 38 games of the regular season were Phoenix and Denver, two of the best squads in the West. The only team to match the Hawks in the East were the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. “You see the results,” guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said. “Coaching is a crucial part of our success. A lot of teams are talented in this league, but they're not under control. He did that. He brought a little bit of control to this team. He helped us get our wins.” McMillan also brought a toughness — the trait he exhibited during a 12-year playing career spent entirely with the Seattle SuperSonics — that the Hawks sorely needed. Under Pierce, the team continually wilted in the fourth quarter, with 13 of 20 losses by 10 points or less. The dynamic has totally changed since McMillan took over. Atlanta is 11-5 in games decided by no more than 10 points. This is a bit of redemption for the 56-year-old, who had previously been a head coach at Seattle, Portland and Indiana. Then again, McMillan still has to prove he can win in the playoffs. Last year, after guiding the Pacers to a 45-28 record despite myriad injuries, he was fired on the heels of a second straight sweep in the opening round of the postseason. Over his 17-year head coaching career, McMillan is 1-9 in postseason series, with his lone victory coming way back in 2005. “For me, this is a different team and we’re going into the playoffs for the first time with this group,” McMillan said. "Whatever people want to say, I’m not concerned about that. The focus is me getting this team prepared for this playoffs — not validating.” This is what the Hawks had in mind when they began a major rebuild in 2017, completely overhauling a team that had posted the top record in the East and made it to the conference finals just two seasons earlier. Focusing on the draft, Atlanta assembled the core of its team — notably, Trae Young and John Collins. After being one of eight teams left out of the bubble in last year's pandemic-affected season, the Hawks had plenty of money to spend in free agency, allowing them to sign Bogdanovich and top bench player Danilo Gallinari. A key trade just before the 2020 shutdown brought in center Clint Capela, who led the NBA in rebounding while averaging more than two blocks a game. But McMillan, it seems, was the one who brought it all together. In a bit of a surprise, he wasn't among the three finalists for the coach of the year award announced Thursday. “He helped us a lot,” Capela said. “I just felt like he really he helped a lot of guys to step up, to just be more aggressive defensively and offensively. He really helped a lot of guys. He definitely deserves big credit for the team’s success.” McMillan's blunt demeanor turned up again as the Hawks prepared to face another resurgent franchise, the New York Knicks, in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. With nearly a week to prepare, McMillan tried to instill an underdog mentality in his team by making it clear he thinks most of the nation — the NBA, even — is rooting for the big-market Knicks to advance. He even shared his thoughts with reporters. “I’ve talked about that to the team a lot,” McMillan said. “I’ve gone as far as saying, the league wants this, they need this. New York, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league. New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. This is a team that our league, they want to see, they want to see New York in the playoffs.” McMillan also implied that the referees will be favoring the Knicks, making it tough for his team to get close calls. “It’s real. We’re going to have to play through that,” he said. “It’s going to be physical. Probably a lot of calls are not going our way." The league was not amused by McMillan's comments. He was slapped with a $25,000 fine, adding an entirely new dynamic to the series before it even begins. Rest assured, McMillan's players have his back. “Guys listen to him. He has a good presence about himself,” forward De'Andre Hunter said. “He’s a genuine guy. I feel like that’s the best thing for me. He’s genuine.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • Dodgers get HRs from Smith, Pujols in 3-2 win over D-backs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday night. The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep, outscoring Arizona 19-6. They went 8-1 on the homestand, and have won four in a row and eight of nine. The D-backs limped out of town with their 10th straight road loss and fifth in a row overall. Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth. Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list. The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat. David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez, Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save. Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 2 with a two-out, two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the sixth. Escobar had a two-run shot a night earlier in a 4-2 loss. The D-backs had runners at the corners later in the inning. Reddick reached on center fielder Chris Taylor's fielding error. Taylor thought right fielder Mookie Betts was going to catch the ball, so he stopped and looked at Betts and the ball dropped. Justin Turner made a diving stab on a ball hit by David Peralta, but he threw it away at first and the error allowed Reddick to move to third. Gonzalez (1-0) relieved Joe Kelly and struck out Domingo Leyba to end the threat. NEVER FORGET Reddick was booed lustily in each of his at-bats by Dodgers fans still sore over the 2017 World Series, with “cheater” being one of the cleaner names he was called. Reddick, a former Dodger, was a member of the Astros team that beat LA for the championship before Houston's cheating scandal was exposed. The sellout crowd of 16,105 cheered when Reddick struck out in the fourth and again leading off the ninth. He went 0 for 4. He was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno, where he was hitting at a .304 clip. PUTTING UP Ks There were 27 strikeouts in the game, 14 by the D-backs and 13 by the Dodgers as roughly half of the hitters struck out. Merrill Kelly had a career-high 12. Nelson had five for the Dodgers. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: RHP Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado. He debuted for Arizona last Saturday against Washington, allowing two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dodgers: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20) starts Friday at San Francisco. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.