Gayle King Wishes Oprah Winfrey a Happy 70th Birthday with Sweet Video of ‘Favorite Grandson’ Luca

King says Winfrey's birthday wish was to "sit by the fire with a good book"

Gayle King/ Instagram Oprah Winfrey reads to Gayle King's grandson Luca

Gayle King is wishing Oprah Winfrey a very special happy birthday!

To celebrate the mogul turning 70 years old on Monday, King, 69, shared a sweet video of Winfrey enjoying some quality time with King’s grandson during a recent holiday getaway.

“While Favorite grandson Luca is too young to understand how special this moment was during Christmas vacation, it’s not lost on me,” King’s caption read as the former talk show host made beeping noises to mimic the truck from the book she was reading to the child.

King then revealed what Winfrey wished for most on her big day.

“When asked how she wanted to spend her birthday, she said, ‘No gifts, no parties, no surprises!’ Her preference was to sit by the fire with a good book and savor the fragrance of her life! Happy birthday Oprah!!”

The clip also showed the Mississippi native hilariously attempting to relax by suggesting that Luca allow “Aunty O” to take “some quiet time.”

“That was only one book,” King said while laughing off-camera, seemingly trying to get her gal pal to keep on going.

Earlier in the day, The Color Purple alum published an essay at Oprah Daily, in which she explained why she opted for a more relaxing birthday celebration this year.

Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Oprah Winfrey

In the open letter, Winfrey wrote that there was "such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon — or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort or to meditate in Nepal."

She shared that her friend Wintley recommended that she “savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life.'"

"So that’s what I’ve been doing — going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am," Winfrey added.

This led her to find a letter King had written to her in 1992 that she said appeared to be related to public commentary surrounding her weight. Unable to pinpoint exactly what sparked the letter, she admitted that finding the note reminded her that "everything passes."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey and the CBS Mornings anchor have been friends for nearly five decades.

The pair were working together at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, when despite them not knowing each other very well, Winfrey allowed King to sleep at her place during a snowstorm.

"We ended up talking all night long," Winfrey told PEOPLE in April 2022 for The Beautiful Issue. "We've literally been friends ever since."

In the joint interview, the two revealed that while people may “find this hard to believe,” throughout their almost 50-year friendship, they’ve “never had a serious argument.”



