Gayle King Surprises Jennifer Lopez with Throwback MTV TRL Clip of ' On the 6 J.Lo'

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez experienced a little blast from the past!

During a joint interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings between Lopez and Maluma, the "On the Floor" singer was surprised with a clip from a 1999 interview on MTV's TRL (Total Request Live).

The CBS studio is now located in the same building that TRL was previously in — and when asked if she recalled it, Lopez, 52, said, "I remember this."

King, 67, then said she was going to pull up a tape from one of her first appearances on the show — and Lopez began to blush with embarrassment.

A video then began to roll of the singer in 1999 wearing a halter top and hoop earrings with her hair back in a ponytail — looking almost identical to herself now, 22 years later.

As the video rolled, Maluma, 28, smiled with excitement and said, "I love that!" Lopez then responded, "That's On the 6 J.Lo," referring to her 1999 debut album On the 6.

Wednesday's interview was only the latest in which the stars discussed their latest romantic comedy, Marry Me, hitting theaters on Feb. 11.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story interview for the Love Issue, Lopez opened up about topics ranging from the movie to her renewed love with Ben Affleck.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said of their relationship.

She continued, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

On Monday night, Lopez attended a screening of the movie with Affleck, 49, and the couple smiled and posed together on the carpet, making their affection for one another clear.

Lopez also told PEOPLE that in the movie, playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic." She coproduced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye." Lopez also performs the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she said.