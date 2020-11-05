Gayle King went on a 5-day fast diet to fit into her yellow election night dress: 'The results are in!'

After fasting for five days, Gayle King pulled an all-nighter — all while wearing her favorite yellow dress.

The journalist, who covered the 2020 election on live TV, shared that after finishing Tuesday night’s election coverage, that went well into Wednesday, she didn’t have time to go home before her call-time for her CBS This Morning hosting duties. “Marathon hours means no time to go home to change,” she wrote on Instagram, noting that she slept for 45 minutes on a couch in the office. “TV news so glamorous!”

King didn’t change into pajamas for her power nap. Rather, she stayed in the dress to rest — and then woke up and went back to work.

King staying in her dress may have been a necessity but it’s clear she’s not exactly mad about getting to show off her look two days in a row. Why? Because she put in the work to look and feel her best in, as she called it, “THEEE yellow dress aka Elex nite dress!”

The 65-year-old shared ahead of Tuesday’s broadcast that she had been on a five-day soup fast in order to fit in the dress and lost more than 7 pounds. While there’s no questioning that King looks fantastic in the yellow mustard dress, a color that she frequently wears, it might be fair to question if her methodology for fitting into the dress was actually healthy for her.

So what is a soup diet? Well, as you may have guessed, it’s a diet where you only eat soup, usually in hopes of losing weight quickly. It can certainly be an effective strategy but it’s not exactly a sustainable way to keep off weight and get healthy.

"The concept of eating soup to lose weight has spanned decades, but experts say an all-soup diet lacks nutrients and is not sustainable,” Chrissy Carroll, RD, MPH told Very Well Fit. “They do agree it can be smart to eat vegetable-packed soups for some meals though, as these are filling, nutrient-dense, and low in calories."

Why is it not sustainable? A few reasons. First, if taken to extremes, a soup diet could lead to a dangerously low daily caloric intake, which comes with all sorts of risks, including increasing stress levels, not meeting your nutrient needs and slowing your metabolism. A soup diet can also reduce your intake of grains and fruits, which are both recommended as part of a balanced diet.

Fortunately, it seems unlikely that King is going to adopt the soup diet as a permanent part of her life, as she has spoken openly in the past about how she is not willing to go to extremes when it comes to her diet.

“Some people don’t eat pasta or bread or sweets ever,” she said in O, The Magazine. “I love those foods too much. So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I’m going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was.”

