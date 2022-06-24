This gay reverend sued a televangelist for lying and became part of Sacramento’s LGBT history

Ariane Lange
·8 min read

The Rev. Jerry Sloan died in November 2021. This story is based largely on archived news reports, Sloan’s own writing and previously recorded interviews with him and those who knew him.

Jerry Sloan had an obsession with far-right religious conservatives. He’d been a working minister himself, so he knew the Bible as well as any televangelist. After he moved to Sacramento in 1980, he formally devoted himself to tracking the radical religious right, and that’s why the liberal gay man with a fondness for delicate glass figurines found himself watching a TV show he loathed that Sunday in 1984.

“The Old-Time Gospel Hour” was Jerry Falwell’s show. He had raved about Sloan’s mother’s chocolate meringue pie when the two men were friends at Baptist Bible College in 1950s Missouri; launching his career as a pioneer of the Christian right, Falwell issued a “Declaration of War” on gay people. Later in the ’80s, he asserted that gay people deserved to die of AIDS. On this particular Sunday, Falwell said something that made Sloan especially angry. He went on a tirade against an LGBTQ-friendly church where Sloan had been a minister, the Metropolitan Community Church. He said:

“They are spoken of here in Jude as being brute beasts, that is, going to the baser lust of the flesh to live immorally. … Thank God, this vile and satanic system will one day be utterly annihilated and there will be celebration in heaven!”

Sloan rushed out and bought a tape recorder to use for the rebroadcast — he wanted to keep a record of Falwell’s smear against fellow Christians. And that impulse to document hatred allowed the enterprising Sacramento activist to win seed money for the city’s first LGBTQ community center.

Rev. Jerry Sloan, an activist in gay and lesbian affairs and president of the Lambda Community Fund in Sacramento, photographed in 1991.
Rev. Jerry Sloan, an activist in gay and lesbian affairs and president of the Lambda Community Fund in Sacramento, photographed in 1991.

Sloan, who died in November at 86, was a pioneer in the Sacramento LGBTQ scene; The Bee is revisiting his story for Pride month. Although he first made his mark by successfully suing Falwell over those comments in the ’80s, he was an activist for decades, preaching that the machinations of Christian right called for constant vigilance. He co-founded Project Tocsin — named after an alarm bell — to monitor the far right. His skirmish with Falwell exemplified the kind of activism he loved: Confrontational, demanding and grounded in truth.

Sloan also networked with other activists to bolster their work. “He helped me understand the importance of extremist political tactics in (the) Republican Party,” said Hans Johnson, who was a young progressive organizer in D.C. when he was first introduced to Sloan. In the early ’90s, Johnson said, “The religious right was increasingly obsessed with anti-LGBT appeals.”

Johnson eventually moved to Southern California and was able to visit Sacramento to see Sloan in person more often. Over the years, he came to see Sloan’s point of view as more prescient than ever — particularly now, he said, as Republicans’ obsession with LGBT people reaches new levels of hysteria, with anti-trans and now anti-drag queen legislation garnering support in conservative legislatures across the country.

A showdown with Jerry Falwell on KCRA 3

Sloan was attuned to bigotry against LGBTQ people decades earlier.

In 1984, Sloan hadn’t recorded Falwell’s comments with the intention of suing — he just wanted to track far-right attacks on gay people. But when the televangelist happened to come to Sacramento in July, a few months after the broadcast, Sloan decided to confront him during a taping of “Look Who’s Talking” on Channel 3. Falwell had been his friend. During the 1955-1956 school year, Falwell and Sloan had driven from their college in Springfield, Missouri, to Sloan’s hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, every weekend for work. Sloan’s mother, Gloria, often made the young men a Sunday dinner.

So he went to the talk show taping, and Falwell recognized him. And then, while the cameras were rolling and Sloan started to repeat Falwell’s own words to him, Falwell said, “That’s an absolute lie, Jerry.” The Sacramento Bee reported at the time that Falwell told him, “I’ll threaten you. … I’ll give $5,000 — I’m saying this on TV — if you can produce that tape.”

Sloan said sure, he had a tape. Later, he told The Bee, “The man called me a liar. … I needed some personal vindication.”

The lawsuit that funded Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Sloan, of course, produced the tape, and Falwell refused to pay him. So Sloan sued Falwell, not for slandering gay people, but for lying.

With the help of Sacramento attorney Rosemary Metrailer — who initially took his case pro bono and could not be reached for an interview — Sloan won his breach of contract case. The judge ordered Falwell to pay up, and the Los Angeles Times ran the memorable headline “Falwell Ordered to Pay $5,000 to Gay Who Met Evangelist’s Challenge.”

That triumphant gay told the paper, “I did it for the principle of the thing. … His statements are dangerous to the gay and lesbian community. He has said disastrous things about various and sundry people, and he’s always tried to squirm out of it.”

Falwell claimed in the paper that he was the victim of “harassment by a militant homosexual group in Sacramento” (the group was apparently just Sloan and Metrailer, his lesbian attorney).

As he promised, Falwell appealed, and lost again on appeal. Ultimately, his organization — the Moral Majority, a conservative political group that railed against women’s rights, abortion rights and gay rights until dissolving in 1989 — had to pay Sloan $8,982.90, the $5,000 plus interest, attorneys’ fees and punitive damages for a suit the judges found “wholly frivolous and totally without merit.”

As Metrailer told The Bee in 2014, “We made him be accountable for the hatred he was espousing. The case made international news.”

In an interview with CapRadio for StoryCorps, Metrailer and Sloan recalled that Falwell attempted to impose a “no gloating” stipulation on the check. He didn’t want Sloan to call a news conference. Sloan told Metrailer at the time not to bother fighting Falwell’s demand — he’d just have his mother, Gloria, call a news conference for him.

Sloan had a giant blowup of the check made. After his final 1986 victory, he told the Los Angeles Times that Falwell “indicated that I was a liar and that I was not a reliable person,” so the lawsuit “was a matter of personal integrity.”

“I have been vindicated,” said Sacramento resident Jerry Sloan, former pastor of the predominately gay Metropolitan Community Church, holding a blowup of an $8,982.90 settlement check from Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority Inc. in 1986. Sloan said he planned to use his share of the funds on the gay and lesbian Lambda Community Center in midtown Sacramento.
“I have been vindicated,” said Sacramento resident Jerry Sloan, former pastor of the predominately gay Metropolitan Community Church, holding a blowup of an $8,982.90 settlement check from Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority Inc. in 1986. Sloan said he planned to use his share of the funds on the gay and lesbian Lambda Community Center in midtown Sacramento.

He gave much of the winnings to buy chairs, plants and ceiling fans for the Lambda Community Center, which has since changed its name to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center and provides services to LGBTQ Sacramentans to this day.

“You can say that Jerry was kind of a godfather of the community center in Sacramento,” Sloan said in the StoryCorps interview. “We did dedicate a room there to him. It was the toilet.”

A legacy of confronting hate

Sloan became an activist after being shunned by his fellow Christians. When he came out in 1960, a pastor at his home church pulled him aside one day and told him he should leave and never come back. He later founded a Metropolitan Community Church in Des Moines, Iowa, and a local reporter covered the gay reverend at the new gay-friendly church.

The article made its way back to his alma mater, and, as Sloan recalled, “They wrote me, demanding that I send my diploma back to them. Not only that, but the vice president of the school, in a letter that he sent to me, closed it by saying ‘we hope that you return to the faith, or God wipe your influence from the face of the earth.’ So, I became quite an activist.”

Sloan saw the real potential for violence that lurked in Christian extremist circles. He spoke of “imprecatory prayers” — religious speech that invoked evil or curses on people. These words from the pulpit would inspire real violence, because believers might think to themselves, “Maybe God wants me to be the wielder of that two-by-four.” He brought this up repeatedly over his life, and more recently grieved when religious extremists murdered 26-year-old Satender Singh for his sexuality in 2007 while he was picnicking with friends at Lake Natoma. The men called him a “sodomite” before they beat him to death.

Sloan told the LGBT-interest magazine The Advocate, “I don’t know that there’s anything that can be done as long as these guys are preaching that we’re not normal and (are the) scum of the earth. I’m very pessimistic in that regard.”

Sloan had dedicated himself to fighting hate from the religious right, and helped other activists see the dangers from the fringe. A creature of a pre-internet era, he lived out his life surrounded by stacks of boxes filled with a record of Christian bigotry, which he would use to try to hold hatemongers accountable.

Particularly before the internet, “People’s ability to tell crisp stories and convey key facts in phone conversations really were essential components of good advocacy,” Johnson said. Sloan’s archive — and his love of phone calls to local chapters of organizations like the ACLU — helped prevent people from “reinvent(ing) themselves in just about any city they wanted to or any state capitol they wanted to.”

In addition to Sloan’s collection of damning records, he was also surrounded by the glass figurines he collected with his mother, and an impressive array of tie-dye T-shirts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Avs caution overconfidence: 'We haven't won anything yet'

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring its best game of the playoffs at home in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?