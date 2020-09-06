The Queer British Rappers Rising Above Hip Hop Homophobia

“Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f*ggot,” penned Eminem in 2018 track Fall. “Bitch/It’s not just ’cause you lack attention/It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sac-rilegious/If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

Rap music has a longstanding history with homophobia. Eminem has defended his music against accusations of homophobia since 2000, when his song Criminal included the lyrics “My words are like a dagger with a jagged edge/That’ll stab you in the head, whether you’re a fag or les’/Or a homosex, hermaph or a trans-a-vest/ Pants or dress, hate fags? The answer’s yes.”

The bedrock of structural homophobia in rap dates back to groups like the Sugarhill Gang and The Beastie Boys, the latter of which infamously wanted to call their album Don’t Be A F*ggot back in 1986 (thankfully, they didn’t, after label execs fought back).

It’s fair to say the rap scene has been built on out-of-date stereotypes about masculinity.

However, in America over the past few years, representation has finally improved. One year ago the rapper Lil Nas X was celebrated for coming out, and Frank Ocean wrote an open letter to fans revealing his bisexuality in 2012.

Despite the consensus that the rap industry still peddles an unhealthily macho image, 2020 has seen the UK rap scene finally birth the first cohort of proudly queer rappers.

In January drill rapper Mista Strange came out during a studio session, and the rise of femme rapper Karnage Kills and androgynous James Indigo signify a new era for queer rap in the UK.

With all three working on new music this year, HuffPost UK spoke with the new breed of LGBTQ rappers to hear their thoughts on the rise of queer rap in the UK right now.

How can people hate on gay people? We are literally the nicest community going. Karnage

Karnage Kills finds the whole idea of homophobia confusing, both within rap and outside of it.

“How can people hate on gay people? We are literally the nicest community going as far as I know,” he reflects. “Do you know what I mean? People love to put us down, to not take us seriously, and if we do anything it’s always, ‘oh, the gay one.’”

Although it may be a sad reality, perhaps the reason there’s been so little queer rap is because there have been no role models to inspire new young artists to come forward.

But each of the three new artists experimenting on the scene are distinct from one another in style and musical direction, a natural signifier of the potential for diverse and authentic representation of queer rap in Britain.

