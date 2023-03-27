Gay-Friendly Malta Hosts EuroPride Valletta 2023 September 7 to 17, 2023

EuroPride March 2022

New York, New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta, the hidden gem of the Mediterranean, will host EuroPride Valletta 2023, September 7 to 17. The EuroPride March will take place Saturday, September 16 in the capital city, Valletta. At the intersection of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Malta has always attracted people from all over the world.

Diversity is ingrained in Maltese culture, and over the past few decades, Malta has made significant progress toward becoming an LGBTIQ+ friendly destination reinforced by anti-discrimination laws introduced in the Maltese Constitution in 2014. For this reason, it should be no surprise that since October 2015, ILGA-Europe has ranked Malta in top place of the Rainbow Europe Map & Index for the past seven years!

EuroPride Valletta 2023

The main part of EuroPride Valletta 2023 will be Pride Week that will kick-off with the opening ceremony on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 and conclude on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, with the Pride March and Concert taking place on Saturday, September 16th, 2023. Additionally the Pride Week will include a variety of events coordinated by ARC (Allied Rainbow Communities) with the involvement of other NGOs, individuals and partner organizations centering around the following:

Queer Arts & Culture Festival

Nicholas Bugeja, Allied Rainbow Communities, Malta shared, “We shall be partnering with different artists and performers to offer a cultural & artistic program of various genres, including exhibitions, theater, cabaret shows, film and literary arts throughout the week. Emphasis of the program will be on offering a platform to LGBTIQ+ artists such as drag, burlesque, theater and other forms of performing arts.”

Three conferences will also be held. A Human Rights Conference, LGBTIQ+ at Work Conference and another focused on Interfaith Dialogue.

A Pride Village in the Capital will be set-up three days prior leading up to the Pride March, which will host a number of stands for the local and international organizations to display their work, sell merchandise and act as information points for the community. The village will also act as a space for socialization and community building.

The EuroPride March is a family-friendly march where different human rights organizations, governmental entities and partners will be invited to march with us.

A number of floats, performances, giveaways and speeches will also take place during the March, which . The March will finish at the Granaries in Floriana and with a concert as the grand finale.

Throughout the week, a number of venues will be opening their doors for a number of community events ranging from speak-easy socials, beach/poolside parties and club nights.

An after party following the Pride Concert will be organized, hosted by Drag Artists and featuring Top DJs and performers.

Malta also has so much more to offer to visitors and guests to our islands! With 300 days of sunshine per year, beautiful beaches and hidden bays, countless cultural landmarks (three of them being UNESCO World Heritage Sites) from over 7,000 years of history and great places for social events and a vibrant nightlife, Malta is the perfect LGBTIQ+ leisure, business and culture destination.

Written by Nicholas Bugeja,

Allied Rainbow Communities, Malta

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta's patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire's most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

About Allied Rainbow Communities

ARC was founded out of a need to create a sense of community. Malta has come a long way with equality reforms and civil liberties, but we believe laws & rights are only one part of the equation. Our main areas of work include: Pride, Communications, Community Engagement and Networking.

For more information on ARC, visit https://www.gaymalta.com/.

For more information on EuroPride Valletta 2023, visit https://europride2023.mt/.

