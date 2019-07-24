'The Gay Footballer' deletes twitter account

(Reuters) - A Twitter account, which claimed to be from a soccer player who was preparing to come out as gay, has been deleted.

The anonymous account 'The Gay Footballer' had stated a news conference wold be held on Wednesday where he would come out publicly as a "proud, confident, gay professional footballer".

There are no openly gay male players in professional football in England.

A message was posted to the account saying "I thought I was stronger. I was wrong" before it was deleted.

The account had attracted over 50,000 followers.







(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Nick Mulvenney)