Once a gay bar, NASCAR's beachside hotel birthplace is a renovated ode to the series' roots

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The Streamline Hotel, the place where NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. made the agreement to start the stock car series, is no longer the gay bar and drag show epicenter that it was five years ago.

The transformation of the Streamline isn’t immediately obvious from Atlantic Avenue. The hotel still bears the white and teal colors it’s had for years. Though when you look closer, you can see the paint is a lot fresher.

The walk up to the front door is much the same as it has always been. The first sign that this is the new Streamline is a metal sign above the door that says “The birthplace of NASCAR” with NASCAR in the series’ immediately recognizable font.

The Streamline’s new reality hits you when you walk in the front door. The floors are marble. There’s an aquarium in the middle of the lobby. The bar area was occupied by former crew chief turned NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte and a production crew filming a video segment for NASCAR’s website.

Seven years ago, the area behind Letarte was the stage for the drag shows that took place in the Streamline’s different life. The life as an eclectic, worn-down gay bar inside the place where NASCAR was born. At that bar, you had to have a token to buy a beer as performers crooned iconic songs of the 1980s and 1990s through wafts of unfiltered cigarette smoke.

What the Streamline didn’t have in amenities or cleanliness it made up for with charm and affability. But in a beach town that heavily relies on tourism, charm and affability can only make up for so much. Especially at a place so intertwined with the city’s heritage.

“A lot of the issues in the [beach area] we’re looking to clean up come from [the Streamline],” Daytona Beach Police Chief Michael Chitwood told the Daytona Beach News-Journal in 2014. “It has calmed down over the years but it’s still a hive of nefarious activity.”

That was Chitwood being nice. He once called the place a “den of iniquity” and said “I drive by there at 10:30 p.m. and I see in the parking lot the who’s who of scumbags of Daytona Beach.”

Developer Eddie Hennessy purchased the 47-room Streamline in 2014 for under $1 million. It was a bargain-bin price for a property located across the street from the beach. But there’s a reason Hennessy paid so little for the hotel and why others’ attempts to buy the property and renovate it had failed.

It needed a metric crapton of work.

The Streamline had become so run down that the television show “Hotel Impossible” filmed its 2014 season premiere at the building. Host Anthony Melchiorri told the News-Journal in June of 2014 that “when you think of the Streamline Hotel, you think of a crappy hotel.”

The Streamline is far from a crappy hotel now, though it took nearly three years for the transformation to be complete. The hotel had to be completely gutted and remodeled. It was too far gone for relatively minor improvements to be made. The only things that remained intact were the hotel’s base walls and floors.

When Hennessy purchased the hotel, approximately 20 people lived in the run-down rooms on the property. Affordable housing was found elsewhere for those residents. The drag shows were discontinued.

The budget for the initial episode of Hotel Impossible was a reported $10,000 and volunteer time from those pitching in on the project. That didn’t even cover a fraction of what the Streamline needed. Before it finally opened in 2017, the cost of the Streamline’s remodel reached $6 million.

The eviction of the residents and the drag show didn’t take the hotel’s charm, however. Melchiorri became so enamored with the property that he ended up as a business partner with Hennessy for the project.

Much of that charm emanates from the rooftop bar still atop the building. While the bar had seen much better days before Hennessy bought the building, it provided some of the best views in the city while you sipped a cold beverage and enjoyed the ocean breeze. When you look west at night you can see the lights of Daytona International Speedway reaching above everything else. When you look east you feel like you can throw a football into the ocean.

That rooftop bar is where Bill France Sr. made the agreement to start the series that eventually became NASCAR. You’re reminded of that when you turn left after the elevator takes you to the roof. It’s nearly impossible to miss the picture of the meeting that birthed NASCAR.

Before the renovation, the only immediately noticeable traces of NASCAR were cheap memorabilia and cardboard cutouts. Now, it’s impossible to avoid the NASCAR connection with the hotel even if you somehow missed the sign above the door. The NASCAR logo adorns the glass paneling along the rooftop patio. The walls around the rooftop bar bear the names of formative NASCAR figures.

NASCAR never had disowned the Streamline before Hennessy purchased it. But aside from the plaque that used to mark the hotel as the birthplace of NASCAR, you had to know the backstory or do some searching to make the connection as you went past.

The connection hits you in the face now. And that’s clearly how NASCAR wants it to be. The series had a party at the hotel in December of 2017 to celebrate its 70 years of existence. And now-CEO Jim France was on hand when the hotel had its grand re-opening in July.

“It is one of our iconic buildings in town,” France told the News-Journal then. “It’s right that this was preserved.”

