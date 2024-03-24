Gavrikov scores in OT, and the LA Kings rebound after blowing late lead for a 4-3 win over Lightning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored 25 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Tampa Bay Lightning’s five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos scored twice in the final 4:34 of regulation for Tampa Bay, tying it with 45.8 seconds left while the Lightning had a 6-on-5 advantage. But Gavrikov broke in alone on Andrei Vasilevskiy early in OT and buried his sixth goal of the season.

Trevor Moore scored his 26th goal and Mikey Anderson ended his 54-game goal drought as Los Angeles won its season-best fourth straight home game by knocking off surging Tampa Bay, which had lost just once in March.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings, who completed a perfect three-game homestand with their fifth win in seven games overall.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist and Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots for the Lightning, who had won the first three games of their five-game West Coast trip by a combined 14-7.

Stamkos extended his points streak to eight games when he scored on a power play. He added the tying slap shot for his 29th goal of the season, capping a prolonged stretch of pressure by the NHL's best man-advantage team.

NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov extended his points streak to 13 games with the primary assist on Stamkos' tying goal.

Los Angeles scored in the first period when Quinton Byfield intercepted Matt Dumba's clearing attempt and Anze Kopitar eventually set up a redirect for Kempe's 22nd goal.

Point evened it with his 41st goal of the season on a power play 5.8 seconds before the first intermission.

Moore put the Kings back ahead early in the second with a rebound tap-in. The goal by Moore — the undrafted Thousand Oaks native who improbably leads the Kings in goals — gave him 49 points this season, setting a new career high.

Anderson scored only his second goal of the season early in the third period, keeping the puck on an odd-man rush and beating Vasilevskiy cleanly for the sturdy defenseman's first goal since last Oct. 27.

Stamkos' power-play goal was his 210th with Tampa Bay, tying Los Angeles' Luc Robitaille for the third-most in NHL history scored for one team.

The game was played on the 30th anniversary of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record-breaking 802nd goal, which he scored for the Kings at the Forum.

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press