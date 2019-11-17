Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery

Cyclingnews
null
null

Image 1 of 7

Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan were out bright and early for the 6AM start of the Sagan Fondo Colombia
Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan were out bright and early for the 6AM start of the Sagan Fondo Colombia
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 2 of 7

Peter Sagan rodando por Colombia
Peter Sagan rodando por Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 3 of 7

Grupo Sagan en Barranquilla colombia
Grupo Sagan en Barranquilla colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 4 of 7

Peter Sagan y ganadores de camisetas
Peter Sagan y ganadores de camisetas

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 5 of 7

Peter Sagan con el PÃºblico de Barranquilla
Peter Sagan con el PÃºblico de Barranquilla

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 6 of 7

Grupo semifondo Sagan Fondo 19
Grupo semifondo Sagan Fondo 19

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Peter Sagan held his third gran fondo of the year after a pair of events in California, heading to Barranquilla, Colombia for a 152km route that attracted around 2000 riders.

The former world champion was joined at the start by UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria for the event which benefitted a charity that serves poor children of the region.

"Another fantastic weekend in the midst of beautiful people," Sagan said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Returning to Colombia is always a pleasure and doing it with a beneficial purpose is even better. 

"I also have to say that the organization was super. A special thank you also goes to Fernando because it is a pleasure to ride with him."

The event followed just four days after Sagan's Roadie-Oh! in San Diego.

Click or swipe through the above gallery.

What to Read Next

Back