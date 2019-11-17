Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery

null

Image 1 of 7

Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan were out bright and early for the 6AM start of the Sagan Fondo Colombia

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 2 of 7

Peter Sagan rodando por Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 3 of 7

Grupo Sagan en Barranquilla colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 4 of 7

Peter Sagan y ganadores de camisetas

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 5 of 7

Peter Sagan con el PÃºblico de Barranquilla

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 6 of 7

Grupo semifondo Sagan Fondo 19

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Peter Sagan held his third gran fondo of the year after a pair of events in California, heading to Barranquilla, Colombia for a 152km route that attracted around 2000 riders.

The former world champion was joined at the start by UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria for the event which benefitted a charity that serves poor children of the region.

"Another fantastic weekend in the midst of beautiful people," Sagan said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Returning to Colombia is always a pleasure and doing it with a beneficial purpose is even better.

"I also have to say that the organization was super. A special thank you also goes to Fernando because it is a pleasure to ride with him."

The event followed just four days after Sagan's Roadie-Oh! in San Diego.

Click or swipe through the above gallery.