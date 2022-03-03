Gavin Williamson, twice-sacked minister who oversaw exams fiasco, knighted

Gavin Williamson, who was widely criticised for his handling of schools as education secretary during the coronavirus pandemic, has been given a knighthood.

Downing Street said on Thursday afternoon that the Queen has conferred the honour on the Tory MP, who has twice been sacked from the Government.

No 10 said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP.”