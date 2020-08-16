Gavin Williamson has survived because he knows where the bodies are buried - but if schools fiasco continues he will have to go

It is never ideal to be trending on Twitter alongside pictures of Frank Spencer, the accident-prone sitcom character – not least when you’re a Cabinet minister in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Gavin Williamson’s repeated “Ooh, Betty” moments appear to have cast him as the joker in Boris Johnson’s pack, as a Government already facing heavy criticism for its coronavirus response now appears to be overseeing an A-Level and looming GCSE disaster.

Williamson’s predecessor Michael Gove became a hate figure among Left-wing millennials for his controversial education reforms, but a new generation looks set to turn its back on the Tories thanks to Williamson’s perceived treacherous tenure as Education Secretary.

With the knives already out among Conservative backbenchers, who have variously described the unpopular former chief whip as a “disgrace”, a “farce” and “useless”, it is fair to say the artful Yorkshireman is currently considered bottom of the ministerial class of 2020.

Allies insist he has “always had enemies” in the party. But there is a school of thought that Williamson hasn’t been making the grade since he was appointed in July last year, surviving due to his loyalty to Boris Johnson and his knowledge, as a former chief whip, of where the “bodies are buried”.

The former defence secretary, once ridiculed for telling Russia to “go away and shut up” in the wake of the Salisbury Novichok poisoning, was first criticised in May after backtracking on plans to open schools in June.

Even MPs in his own party argued he should have made sure it was possible to observe social distancing in classrooms before promising parents that primary schools would be back open for a month before the summer holidays.

The tarantula-owning MP for South Staffordshire was then rebuked for failing to ensure disadvantaged pupils had access to remote learning devices, and was forced to perform another about-turn in June after Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford raised the subject of free school meal vouchers during the summer break, saying “the system isn’t built for families like mine to succeed”.

Having been accused of being “invisible” for the first half of the summer holidays, with Nick Gibb, the schools minister, left to do a lot of the heavy lifting, Williamson has since been blamed for the Government’s “shambolic” handling of 250,000 pupils’ A-level results after two fifths were downgraded.

Worse, poorer pupils were disproportionately affected when compared with students from wealthier backgrounds, leaving the Prime Minister’s “levelling up” agenda in tatters.

This is quite an achievement for the former student of Scarborough College, one of the few comprehensively educated ministers in government.

Williamson, 44, is now being accused of leaving pupils facing an uncertain future after Ofqual announced on Saturday it was “reviewing” guidance it had published just hours earlier on how to appeal against A-level and GCSE grades using mock exam results.

Embarrassingly, it was Williamson who announced late last week that pupils could use the mock exam outcome as the basis for an appeal in a move dubbed “lastminute.com” by colleagues who are increasingly questioning his judgment.

