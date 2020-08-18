Gavin Williamson Repeatedly Blocks Questions On Whether He Will Resign Over Exams Crisis

Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson poses for a photo in his office at the Department of Education in London.

Gavin Williamson has repeatedly refused to say whether he will resign over the exams chaos that disproportionately hit poorer teenagers and left thousands of students scrambling for a university place.

The education secretary was forced into a humiliating U-turn on Monday and allowed grades to be based on teacher assessments.

It came after a computer algorithm downgraded almost 40% of grades, with disadvantaged students hit harder than those at wealthy private schools.

In a series of broadcast interviews on Tuesday morning, Williamson apologised to all young people affected by the A-levels crisis but declined to say whether he would stand down.

He told LBC it was a “tough moment” in his political career, but insisted Boris Johnson – who is currently on holiday in Scotland – did not lose his temper over the U-turn.

He said: “Obviously it’s not a conversation that you would ever want to do, it’s not a conversation that you ever want to have to say to the prime minister that we’d have to make these significant changes.

“But my belief is if something’s wrong, if something isn’t working, the key thing to do is to fix it. That’s what I did and that’s what I’d always do.”

He added: “The prime minister is a very, very even-tempered person and certainly didn’t lose his temper with me.

“He recognised this was the right thing to do, he agreed with me that it was the right thing to do, that’s why we did it.”

Pressed on BBC Breakfast over whether he would resign, he said there was “total consensus that a moderated system of teacher assessment was the right system”.

When asked a third time whether he would resign, he replied: “What we’re doing is we’re focusing on delivering the grades for those children.

“We’re going to make sure that all schools are returned and I’m absolutely determined over the...

