Gavin Williamson 'regrets language used' amid bullying complaint but PM 'wasn't aware' of specific claims

Rishi Sunak knew there was a "difficult relationship" between Gavin Williamson and former chief whip Wendy Morton, but "wasn't aware" of "specific allegations" until "last night" - a cabinet minister has told Sky News.

Speaking on the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said the PM still has confidence in Sir Gavin - who was appointed as a Cabinet Office minister in the recent reshuffle - and that there are no current plans to remove him from his post.

It has been alleged that Sir Gavin sent abusive text messages to the-then chief whip complaining that he and other colleagues had been excluded from the Queen's funeral for political reasons.

Mr Dowden said Sir Gavin "regrets the language he used".

And he also suggested that a number of individuals had a difficult relationship with Ms Morton.

Screenshots leaked to The Sunday Times appear to show expletive-laden messages from the South Staffordshire MP, including a warning that "there is a price for everything".

Asked about the allegations, Mr Dowden told Sky News: "Well, the prime minister knew that there was a difficult relationship.

"And I think as you've seen from the the former chairman, Jake Berry, he says that he highlighted that to the prime minister.

"But in terms of these specific allegations, this specific exchange, the prime minister wasn't aware of it until last night."

Mr Dowden continued: "He shouldn't have sent those messages. And he says that he regrets it. But of course, the prime minister continues to have confidence in Kevin Williamson as minister."