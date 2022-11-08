Gavin Williamson Quits Over Bullying Allegations

Gavin Williamson arriving for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. (Photo: Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images)

Gavin Williamson arriving for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. (Photo: Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images)

Gavin Williamson has resigned amid a series of bullying allegations against him, saying he was “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.

Williamson, who was promoted to Cabinet Office minister when Rishi Sunak became prime minister, was under renewed pressure following reports in The Guardian that he told a ministry of defence official to “slit your throat”.

The Tory party and parliament’s bullying watchdog are also looking into allegations made by former chief whip Wendy Morton.

In his resignation letter, Williamson told Sunak: “As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague.

“I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...