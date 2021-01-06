Gavin Williamson must leave over school shambles, Tories urge Boris Johnson

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Tory backbenchers are pressing for the sacking of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after his role in the school closure fiasco.

A senior backbencher said Mr Williamson had “lacked the clout” to keep schools open and his entire department appeared “dysfunctional” and that he should go in the next reshuffle.

Another Conservative MP said this week’s U-turn on schools, when parents were told to send their children in on Monday morning, only for nationwide closures to be announced by the Prime Minister hours later, was a “shambles” that had undermined trust.

The pressure on Mr Williamson comes at a time of agitation among Tory Right-wingers dismayed to learn that the new lockdown regulations, putting the national closedown into law, are not down to expire until March 31 — five or six weeks later than was implied when Mr Johnson said rules might be eased in February.

MPs say Mr Johnson looked “tired” and “a little bit tetchy” last night during a conference call with the 1922 Committee, which represents Conservative backbenchers, when some MPs questioned the lockdown timetable. “A lot of people are unhappy about the school closures,” said one MP on the call.

“Clearly it was appalling and badly handled. Gavin Williamson’s only saving grace is that he wanted schools to stay open but he was crushed by the Health Department and the Cabinet Office. If he had more clout he could have told Health to f*** off.”

One source said that the MPs’ WhatsApp group was deluged with “lines to take” from Mr Williamson at the weekend stressing that schools were safe for pupils and teachers.

“It is undermining of MPs and the Government when you spend a weekend saying schools will be safe and available to parents, then have the rug pulled away after one day of lessons.”

Today’s Commons vote on lockdown is expected to be won comfortably, with no repeat of the large rebellion by 55 Tory MPs who voted against the tiers system in early December.

MPs say new infection figures have “changed the politics”. The Covid Recovery Group of MPs, which is sceptical about lockdowns, has switched its focus to pressing for speedier vaccinations.

Jeremy Selwyn

Mr Williamson, pictured today, was setting out plans for online learning and schools in the Commons this afternoon. MPs were hoping he would say how pupils will be graded after the decision to cancel summer A-level and GCSE exams.

Public Health England’s Susan Hopkins said there was no guarantee that schools would be able to return after the scheduled February break. She told the BBC: “I think it will really depend on the epidemiology of the virus... we will have to look at it by year, age group by age group, as happened the first time round, and the final decisions will lay with Government.”

Education Select Committee chairman Robert Halfon told Sky the situation regarding schools was “a mess”.

“I think now we have to move on and make sure we have an exam system that is a level playing field for students and fair to the disadvantaged,” he said.

He called for retired teachers to be hired to check every pupil’s exam grades to ensure they are fairly assessed, as they were too important to “rely on an algorithm”. He also called for English and maths exams to go ahead as normal, with pupils sitting written papers in exam halls with social distancing.

More than half a million computer devices have been issued to children. Mr Williamson is expected to announce more are to be distributed. Dr Tina Isaacs, honorary associate professor in educational assessment at UCL’s Institute of Education, said the best we can hope for is a “fair enough” system of grading GCSEs and A-levels. She said: “There is no absolutely fair way of doing this.”

