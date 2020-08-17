PM Told Gavin Williamson Has 'Lost The Dressing Room' As A-Levels Backlash Grows

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

Pressure is building for Boris Johnson to remove Gavin Williamson as education secretary amid an avalanche of criticism over the government’s handling of the A-level crisis.

Former Ofsted chief Michael Wilshaw led calls for Williamson to take the blame, saying “political leaders have to carry the can” after regulator Ofqual’s algorithm saw 40% of students’ results downgraded, with poorer teenagers disproportionately hit.

It comes as students and parents in Williamson’s South Staffordshire seat were set to stage a protest outside his constituency office and a string of Tory MPs spoke out about the debacle.

Williamson is a staunch ally of the prime minister’s and a former chief whip and Johnson has refused to give an interview to the media as criticism has grown.

“There has to be political responsibility,” said Wilshaw. “Like all things at the end of the day, somebody has to carry the can and the politicians and political leaders have to carry the can.

“The great danger for Gavin Williamson at the moment is that he is losing confidence. He’s losing confidence of head teachers around the country who have seen this happen.”

He said the A-levels had been a “terrible farce” but it was “no laughing matter”, with “expectations dashed” and “life chances devastated”.

“Ofqual have been almost invisible while all this is going on,” Wilshaw said.

He then went on to lay into Williamson’s record as education secretary, saying: “He hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory over the pandemic period with all sorts of changes of direction, saying primary schools will be open when they obviously couldn’t be under social distancing rules, saying every poor child will receive a laptop and obviously that didn’t happen, the school meals voucher system wasn’t working.

People take part in a protest in Westminster in London over the government's handling of A-level result on Friday.

“And so he’s losing the dressing room, if you like. Headteachers have got to feel confident that they are being well-led by the Department for Education who are holding this agency, Ofqual, to account.”

Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Tory leader, who has returned to lead the MSPs in Holyrood, also sounded the alarm on Times Radio on Sunday, saying MPs should show their teeth to government.

She said: “This is not just one of these bubble issues. This is something that cuts through everything.

“MPs should be telling the chief whip, including Conservative MPs, that this will absolutely be one of the things that, even people who don’t even pay attention to politics, will be all over because this is their child’s future.”

Former Conservative education secretary, Lord Baker, who introduced GCSEs, said the week had been “disastrous for the government”, adding: “I can judge the damage [that] has been done both to the government and to the party, and it’s very profound.”

Asked how the scandal has been handled by Williamson and the schools minister Nick Gibb, he said: “The mathematical formula they’ve used for the algorithm is flawed, deeply flawed, because it produces 40% failures.

“And I don’t know what happened to the political antennae of Gavin Williamson and Mr Gibb, the school’s minister – I suspect Mr Gibb was mainly the principal author of this, because he does understand how schools work. And they should realise that when a student has lost their chance of going to the medical school they wanted to go to, or the university they wanted to go to, it’s gonna be on their record forever that they’ve failed, you’ll never forgive the government or the prime minister that did this.”

