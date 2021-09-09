Gavin Williamson 'Highly Unlikely' To Be Racist, Says Minister

(Photo: JOHN SIBLEY via Getty Images)

A minister was forced to defend Gavin Williamson today after he came under fire for confusing Marcus Rashford with rugby player Maro Itoje.

Helen Whately said she thought it was “highly unlikely” the education secretary was racist when quizzed on LBC.

It comes after Williamson was quoted in the Evening Standard as saying he had enjoyed a Zoom discussion with England player Rashford. However, an aide later clarified he had in fact spoken to Itoje.

Asked if he was racist or incompetent, Whately initially said: “Honestly, I don’t know.

“He’s put out his explanation and there’s really nothing more that I can say about it.”

Pressed by presenter Nick Ferrari, she added: “I can’t believe for a moment that he is. I think that is highly unlikely.

“It’s not necessarily one or the other. You’ve given me a false choice - you’re trying to put me in a trap.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

