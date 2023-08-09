Gavin and Stacey: Stars up for another sitcom special

The Barry and Essex families were last back together for Christmas 2019

Two Gavin and Stacey stars have said they would do another Christmas special.

However, Alison Steadman (Pam) and Larry Lamb (Mick) said another season was a bridge too far.

Steadman told the RadioTimes that a full series would be "too draining" while Lamb called a one-off "like getting the family together again".

The show was last on our screens on Christmas Day 2019 after a nine-year break and ended with a cliff-hanger.

Lamb told the RadioTimes: "A one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me.".

The programme stars Gavin from Essex, played by Mathew Horne, and Stacey from Barry, played by Joanna Page, who marry after a brief romance.

Their best friends Smithy and Nessa, played by the show's writers James Corden and Ruth Jones, also strike up an unlikely relationship.

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman play Gavin's parents Pam and Mick

"The Christmas special cliff-hanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it," said Steadman.

"A special would be great fun and it wouldn't be too draining and exhausting."