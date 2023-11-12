Gavin and Stacey star to make West End debut in Sister Act: The Musical

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones is set to make her West End debut in Sister Act: The Musical.

Jones, who is best known for playing Nessa Jenkins in the award-winning sitcom, will appear in the musical as Mother Superior from March 15 to June 8 2024 at the Dominion Theatre.

In a statement, Jones said: "I’m proper chuffed to be making my West End debut in Sister Act next March playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre.

"It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

Sister Act: The Musical is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name, and follows Deloris Van Cartier after she is forced into a witness protection programme.

Disguised as a nun living in a convent, Deloris comes up against the strict rules and watchful eye of Mother Superior. She uses the power of disco to inspire her Sisters, breathing new life into the church, but blowing her cover at the same time.

Jones joins Olivier Award winner Beverly Knight as Sister Deloris for the current London revival of Sister Act: The Musical.

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke will replace Knight as Deloris from June 10 to August 31.

Sister Act: The Musical features music from Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menkin. The London revival is directed by Bill Buckhurst and is choregraphed by Alistair David.

It also features book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and Douglas Carter Beane. The show is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.

Two Sister Act films have been made starring Whoopi Goldberg; a third has not yet officially been announced.

Tickets are available now.

Sister Act: The Musical starring Beverly Knight and Ruth Jones open s March 15, 2024.

