Gavin & Stacey star shuts down theory she wrote more episodes in lockdown

Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones has responded to the theory that she spent lockdown writing new episodes of the beloved BBC sitcom.

While appearing on tonight's episode of The One Show (Monday, September 7), presenter Alex Jones asked the actor – who created the show with co-star James Corden back in 2007 – how she kept her brain ticking over as she quarantined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I was just telling Geth earlier on, I think, that in lockdown, you wrote the new series..." the host pondered aloud, referring to her on screen partner Gethin Jones.

"Do you know what? I could comment on that, and it'll be in the press tomorrow. I'm not gonna say anything. I'm gonna let people just speculate," Ruth joked, before leaning in and whispering behind her hand: "But we didn't."

"Oh no," Alex exclaimed, as Ruth – who plays Nessa Jenkins on the series – explained that the team couldn't have written because they like to all be in the same room as one another when they start brainstorming storyline ideas.

"We couldn't bubble, it's too far," she added, noting that Corden lives and works predominantly in the US nowadays.





'Let people speculate...'@MissAlexjones has a theory that Ruth Jones wrote a new series of Gavin & Stacey in lockdown, but there's one snag...#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/tRzmHLlTla — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 7, 2020





"Oh well, that's that then," Alex giggled as she turned to Gethin with a disappointed look upon her face.

After its successful Christmas special in December 2019, actor Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin Shipman's mother Pam, was asked back in May whether she'd return if the show made a long awaited comeback.

"I don't take any notice of rumours," she told Radio Times. "But there's no way I wouldn't do it. I'd run to Cardiff to be involved."

Gavin & Stacey series 1-3 are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The One Show airs Mondays through Fridays at 7pm on BBC One.

